We've got another exciting NBA matchup on schedule as the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to meet on Wednesday. Philadelphia is 18-8 overall and 10-4 at home, while Minnesota is 20-5 overall and 9-4 on the road. The Timberwolves defeated the 76ers, 112-99, at home on November 22.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. 76ers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 226.5 points.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Wolves vs. Sixers:

76ers vs. Timberwolves spread: 76ers -3.5

76ers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 226.5 points

76ers vs. Timberwolves money line: 76ers: -158, Timberwolves: +133

MIN: The Timberwolves have covered the spread in three straight games

PHI: The 76ers are 5-1 ATS over their last six games

What to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have the best record in the NBA at 20-5 this season, including 12-2 over their last 14 games. Minnesota has also won nine of its last 11 games. After dropping their first two games against Eastern Conference teams, the Timberwolves have won seven straight games against the East this season.

Anthony Edwards had 31 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points and 11 rebounds in the victory over the 76ers earlier this season. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid (hip) missed that game but didn't appear on the NBA injury report Wednesday morning. The Timberwolves have the size to try and contain Embiid though with Towns and Rudy Gobert in what's expected to be a physical contest down low.

What to know about the 76ers

The 76ers had their six-game winning streak snapped in a 108-104 defeat to the Bulls on Monday, but they still have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 18-8 overall. Embiid has scored at least 30 points in 12 straight games, including back-to-back performances of at least 40 points. He's been near unstoppable this month, averaging 40 points and 13 rebounds over seven December games. The 29-year-old leads the NBA in scoring at 34.4 points per game.

The 76ers are 10-4 against the spread at home this season, including covering the number in four of their last five home games. The Timberwolves are 1-3 ATS as a road underdog this season. Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a top playmaking guard since the 76ers traded James Harden to the Clippers, and the 23-year-old is averaging 25.8 points and 6.7 assists per game.

