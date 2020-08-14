Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Should the Lakers be concerned about the Blazers? ( 2:03 )

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies will make NBA history on Saturday afternoon by participating in the inaugural play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Portland enters this 2020 NBA playoffs play-in tournament in the driver's seat, needing only one win to advance, while Memphis must beat the Blazers on back-to-back days to set up a series against the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. Memphis will be without Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Justise Winslow (hip), while the Blazers project to enter the game with no notable injuries to report.

Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Portland as the six-point favorite. The over-under for total points expected is 232.5 in the latest Blazers vs. Grizzlies odds.

Blazers vs. Grizzlies spread: Blazers -6

Blazers vs. Grizzlies over-under: 232.5 points

Blazers vs. Grizzlies money line: Blazers -250, Grizzlies +210

PORT: The Blazers are 5-3 against the spread in the bubble

MEM: The Grizzlies are 2-6 against the spread in the bubble

Why the Blazers can cover

It always helps to have the best player on the floor, and the Blazers have the advantage in deploying Damian Lillard for 40-plus minutes every night. The All-NBA guard was arguably the best player in the league during the seeding games, averaging 37.6 points and 9.6 assists, and Lillard simply would not allow Portland to lose in crunch time. He is flanked by Jusuf Nurkic, who is averaging 17.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in Orlando, making the Blazers one of the NBA's best offensive teams.

Though Memphis is stout defensively, Portland can rely on its ability to avoid turnovers and, on the whole, the Blazers rank as the No. 3 offense in the NBA over the full season. Defensively, Terry Stotts' team can be vulnerable but, in this matchup, it catches a break against a shaky Memphis offense. The Grizzlies rank as a below-average NBA team in shooting efficiency, turnover rate and free- throw rate, leading to optimism that the Blazers can generate enough stops to prevail.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis was in the driver's seat for much of the bubble but, after Portland's run, it is the Grizzlies that are the more desperate team on Saturday. Fortunately, Memphis has a path to victory, especially when it comes to scoring consistently against a porous Blazers defense. In fact, Portland posted an unsightly 120.4 defensive rating in their seeding games and, by any metric, the Blazers are one of the worst defensive teams since the restart.

The Grizzlies will miss Jackson's shooting, but Memphis is an above-average offensive rebounding team, and that is an area that the Blazers struggled with against the Nets on Thursday. On the other side, Memphis is frisky defensively, ranking in the top 10 when it comes to shooting-efficiency allowed. The Grizzlies also have a creative coaching staff, and that will be crucial in throwing multiple looks at Lillard.

