The Milwaukee Bucks (33-18) will try to get back on track following a disappointing five-game road trip when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-16) on Thursday night. Milwaukee lost four of those five games, including losses to the Jazz and Suns earlier this week. Minnesota has lost two of its last three games, falling to Chicago in overtime on Tuesday. The Timberwolves are tied with the Thunder and Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference standings.

Bucks vs. Timberwolves spread: Bucks -1

Bucks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 226.5 points

Bucks vs. Timberwolves money line: Bucks: -116, Timberwolves: -104

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee will be excited to return home, as it gives the Bucks a chance to reset following a disappointing five-game road trip under new head coach Doc Rivers. They were without Damian Lillard (ankle) and Brook Lopez (personal) in a loss to the Suns on Tuesday, while Khris Middleton left in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Lopez is expected to return on Thursday, while Lillard is questionable and Middleton is out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the team with 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, going over 30 points in each of his last three games. He had 48 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in a win at Dallas on Saturday. Milwaukee is 8-1 in its last nine home games against Minnesota, and it has covered the spread in 13 of the last 19 meetings between these teams.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has lost two of its last three games, but it has still been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA this season. The Timberwolves are coming off an overtime loss at Chicago on Tuesday, despite Anthony Edwards finishing with 38 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 33 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers on 16 attempts.

The Timberwolves led Chicago by 22 points at halftime before slipping up down the stretch. Antetokounmpo has been red-hot for Milwaukee, but he has not been getting enough support and could be without several important teammates on Thursday. The Bucks have only covered the spread once in their last five games, and they are winless against the spread in their last six games against Northwest Division opponents.

