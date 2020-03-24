Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 and its impact on sports

The coronavirus has rapidly spread throughout the world and caused a large number of cancellations and postponements for some of the largest sporting events. One of the biggest came on Tuesday when the 2020 Summer Olympics were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Olympics will likely be pushed back to 2021 and still be held in Tokyo.

The NBA has been one of the sports that has been hit the hardest in terms of the COVID-19 outbreak. Some of the league's biggest stars have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Kevin Durant. Most recently, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced that he tested positive for the virus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been at least 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, according to CBS News, and more than 17,000 people have died due to the virus. In addition, multiple states are under a state of emergency, politicians from the local to federal level along with public health officials are recommending large gatherings of people -- including sporting events -- in coronavirus hotspots be canceled or closed to the public.

Here's how each league has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

NBA



The NBA suspended the regular season indefinitely on March 11. League owners want commissioner Adam SIlver to reevaluate the situation after 30 days

On Monday, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed that he believes that the NBA will return by mid-May.

"Hopefully by the middle of May, we're starting to get back to normal and the NBA is playing games," Cuban told ABC affiliate WFAA in Fort Worth. "Maybe not with fans, but we're playing it because sports plays such an important role. You know, people want something to cheer for, people want something to rally around, people want something to be excited about."



College basketball

Summer Olympics

The 2020 Olympics were officially postponed on Tuesday, March 24

MLB

Major League Baseball will not start the 2020 season until at least mid-May, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Monday, March 16



NHL

Golf

The PGA Tour canceled the Players Championship after the first round

Horse Racing

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will be postponed until September.

XFL

On March 12, the XFL canceled the 2020 season

Soccer