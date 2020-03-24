Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 and its impact on sports
A guide to how each sport is being affected by the coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus has rapidly spread throughout the world and caused a large number of cancellations and postponements for some of the largest sporting events. One of the biggest came on Tuesday when the 2020 Summer Olympics were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Olympics will likely be pushed back to 2021 and still be held in Tokyo.
The NBA has been one of the sports that has been hit the hardest in terms of the COVID-19 outbreak. Some of the league's biggest stars have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Kevin Durant. Most recently, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced that he tested positive for the virus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been at least 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, according to CBS News, and more than 17,000 people have died due to the virus. In addition, multiple states are under a state of emergency, politicians from the local to federal level along with public health officials are recommending large gatherings of people -- including sporting events -- in coronavirus hotspots be canceled or closed to the public.
Here's how each league has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
NBA
- The NBA suspended the regular season indefinitely on March 11. League owners want commissioner Adam SIlver to reevaluate the situation after 30 days.
- On Monday, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed that he believes that the NBA will return by mid-May.
- "Hopefully by the middle of May, we're starting to get back to normal and the NBA is playing games," Cuban told ABC affiliate WFAA in Fort Worth. "Maybe not with fans, but we're playing it because sports plays such an important role. You know, people want something to cheer for, people want something to rally around, people want something to be excited about."
College basketball
- The NCAA canceled the 2020 Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, along with all other winter season championship events.
Summer Olympics
- The 2020 Olympics were officially postponed on Tuesday, March 24. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to postpone the Summer Games until 2021. This marks just the fourth time in the history of the modern Olympics that the event has been postponed.
MLB
- Major League Baseball will not start the 2020 season until at least mid-May, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Monday, March 16. The league initially suspended operations, including spring training, on Thursday, March 12. The league is not shutting down spring training sites entirely, but many players have left camps in Arizona and Florida. Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26.
NHL
- The NHL announced on March 12 that it is pausing the 2019-20 season, effective immediately. Commissioner Gary Bettman hopes games will resume "as soon as it is appropriate and prudent."
Golf
- The PGA Tour canceled the Players Championship after the first round on March 13. The 2020 Masters has also been postponed.
Horse Racing
- The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will be postponed until September.
XFL
- On March 12, the XFL canceled the 2020 season after originally suspending play.
Soccer
- MLS announced it is suspending play over the eight weeks due to the CDC recommending that gatherings over 50 people be banned.
- Champions League, Premier League, Europa League all suspended games.
