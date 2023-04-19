Domantas Sabonis is now listed as questionable for Game 3 of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, the Kings announced Tuesday night. Sabonis underwent X-rays on Monday after Warriors forward Draymond Green stepped on his chest, and those X-rays showed that he had sustained a sternum contusion. Green was suspended by the NBA for Game 3 against the Kings earlier on Tuesday.

The incident between Sabonis and Green took place in the fourth quarter of Monday's Game 2. Malik Monk missed a floater, and Sabonis, from the ground, grabbed Green's ankle. Green, in response, stepped on Sabonis' chest to break free. Both Sabonis and Green were assessed flagrant fouls for what happened, but Green earned a flagrant-2 foul. That triggers an automatic ejection, and the Warriors lost Game 2 without him.

Sabonis and Green predictably had very different reactions to what happened. "I fell and I was trying to protect myself and then obviously the incident happened," Sabonis told ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "I feel like there's no room for that in our game today."

Green, however, argued that his foot had nowhere else to go. "My leg got grabbed," Green said. "Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I gotta land my foot somewhere and I'm not the most stretchable person, so I'm not stretching that far. I can only step so far before pulling my leg away."

Sabonis struggled in Game 1 against the Warriors, scoring only 12 points on 17 shots, but he was much better in Game 2. In just under 40 minutes, Sabonis scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and four assists. The Kings have a chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Warriors on Thursday, but with or without Green, winning in San Francisco will be no easy task. The Warriors may have gone 11-30 on the road this season, but they won 33 of their 41 games at the Chase Center.

The Kings have turned to Alex Len as their backup center in this series, so if Sabonis does indeed need to miss time, he would be a candidate to start. The Warriors could also go small and expand the role of Trey Lyles, and while he has hardly played this season, it is worth noting that former starting center Richaun Holmes, who is currently in the middle of a $46 million contract, is still on the roster and available if the Kings want to use him. No matter who the Kings decide on, their odds of winning Game 3 take a major dip if Sabonis can't play.