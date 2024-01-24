Draymond Green's international basketball future is up in the air. USA Basketball released a 41-player pool on Tuesday, consisting of players who will be considered for the 2024 Summer Olympics roster. The Golden State Warriors forward was not included and USA Basketball executive director Grant Hill says that the two-time gold medalist's disciplinary issues during the 2023-24 season were a factor.

"His contributions have been significant, and he is a real part of the legacy of this organization for his excellence," Hill told reporters Tuesday via a Zoom call. "But I think just in lieu of sort of what's transpired this year, we made a decision to not have [Green] on this list with this particular point in time with the process."

Green was suspended for five games after choking Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in November. He was then issued an indefinite suspension the following month after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the head. He was reinstated in early January after missing 12 games and has played just once so far in 2024.

The Warriors have had two recent games postponed following the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic last week and will return to the court Wednesday night against the Hawks.

Green was a part of Team USA's last two Olympic teams, winning gold at the 2016 and 2020 games. This year's squad is expected to have a heavy veteran preference after the USA fell short of the podium at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and a host of other established stars with international experience are part of the 41-player pool.