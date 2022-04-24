Another Minnesota Timberwolves playoff game, another protestor on the court. This time, it happened during the third quarter of Game 4 between the Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

Just a few minutes into the third quarter on Saturday night, Patrick Beverley drove into the lane and lobbed a pass up to Karl-Anthony Towns. As he was about to put up a shot, a woman sprung from the second row and attempted to run on the court and disrupt the game.

She did not make it far, however, as a security guard seated nearby was alert to her efforts and quickly chased her down before she could really even make any sort of protest. Play stopped as multiple other security personnel sprinted onto the court and whisked the woman away without much of a fuss.

The protestor was part of a group called Direct Action Everywhere, and their anger is directed against Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor over alleged animal cruelty at farms owned by his company, Rembrandt Enterprises.

"The group is requesting that Taylor donate all HPAI-related subsidies he received to public health charities and animal sanctuaries as a "fine," and commit to not taking any such funds in relation to the recent outbreak and mass killing," DxE's press release stated. "Saying the NBA is no place for abusive factory farmers, DxE is also asking that the sale of the team -- set to transfer majority ownership to baseball Hall of Famer Alex Rodriquez and businessman Marc Lore in 2023 -- be expedited, with Taylor immediately stepping down from day-to-day operations."

During the Timberwolves win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament, a protestor from that group attempted to glue herself to the floor. Later, in Game 1 of this series, a different protestor chained themselves to the basket and had to be cut free before being removed from the arena. In addition, the group claims a similar protest was thwarted during Game 3 of the series on Thursday.

Taylor and the Timberwolves have not commented on the situation.