The Portland Trail Blazers will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference matchup on Friday. Memphis is 20-39 overall and 7-22 at home, while Portland is 15-42 overall and 6-22 on the road. The Grizzlies and Trail Blazers split their two November meetings in Portland earlier in the season.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. The Grizzlies are a 1-point favorite in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 208 points.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Blazers:

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers spread: Grizzlies -1

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 208 points

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers money line: Grizzlies: -117, Trail Blazers: -102

POR: The Trail Blazers are 4-1 ATS over their last five road games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 5-1 ATS over their last six games

What to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers seemingly couldn't wait to get out of Portland. The Blazers went 0-7 over their seven-game homestand and didn't even cover the spread in any of the seven losses. Portland lost by an average of 14.6 points per game over the homestand and has lost nine straight games overall.

Both Portland and Memphis are dealing with significant injuries entering this contest. The Trail Blazers will be without Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal), Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) and Scoot Henderson (adductor) with Deandre Ayton (hand) doubtful. Portland has its two leading scorers in Anfernee Simons (22.6 points per game) and Jerami Grant (21.7 ppg) healthy but outside them, the Blazers will likely be without their third through sixth leading scorers. The Trail Blazers have failed to reach 100 points in three of their last four games as they'll need a better offensive performance to win on Friday.

What to know about the Grizzlies

Injuries are nothing new to Memphis this season as the Grizzlies have been without Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger) the majority of the year. Now, Memphis will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., who was the only healthy player averaging more than 12 ppg, for the front end of a back-to-back with Portland on Friday due to right quad tendon soreness. Gregory Jackson II (quad) is questionable, Luke Kennard (illness) is doubtful and Scotty Pippen Jr. (bulging disc) is out.

Power forward Lamar Stevens, who has played six games with the Grizzlies after being acquired from the Celtics, is the only player of the Grizzlies' top-eight leading scorers not on the injury report. Memphis has been forced to piece together different lineups and rotations daily as it enters on a three-game losing streak and dropping 12 of its last 14 contests. The Grizzlies will need younger players such as Vince Williams Jr. and Ziaire Williams to play key roles on Friday.

The model has simulated Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

The model predicts one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time.