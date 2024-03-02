A Western Conference matchup features the Denver Nuggets (41-19) and the Los Angeles Lakers (33-28) squaring off on Saturday evening. Denver is on a five-game win streak heading into this game. On Thursday, the Nuggets topped the Miami Heat 103-97. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has won two straight games. On Feb. 29, the Lakers topped the Washington Wizards 134-131. LeBron James is just nine points away from becoming the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 career points. James (ankle) is listed as questionable but is widely expected to play. Jamal Murray (ankle) is questionable for Denver.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Denver is a 1-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Lakers odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 227.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Nuggets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -1

Lakers vs. Nuggets over/under: 227.5 points

Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Los Angeles -110, Denver -110

LAL: The Los Angeles Lakers are 13-16 ATS this season

DEN: The Denver Nuggets are 2-0 ATS against the Lakers this season

Why the Lakers can cover

James still has a knack for taking over any contest. The 20-time All-Star is averaging 25.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest. In Wednesday's win over the Clippers, James finished with 34 points, six boards and eight assists.

Forward Anthony Davis is a two-way difference maker who has the ability to play elite defense in the paint. He uses his instincts and long arms to pile up boards. The Kentucky product leads the team in rebounds (12.3) and blocks (2.4) with 25.1 points per game. On Feb. 25, Davis had 22 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic has been one of the best players in the league over the past few years. The six-time All-Star has outstanding court vision and is comfortable as a scorer. Jokic logs 25.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game.

In the Feb. 25 win over the Warriors, Jokic tallied 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists. Forward Aaron Gordon is an athletic force in the frontcourt. Gordon is constantly cutting to the rim and has the bounce to rise for dunks and rebounds. The 28-year-old logs 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. In his last game, Gordon notched 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

How to make Nuggets vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 231 points.

So who wins Lakers vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 63-39 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.