We're less than a month out from NBA All-Star Weekend, and it is therefore time to start picking the rosters for the regular-season's marquee event. Just as a reminder: we're moving back to an East vs. West format after years of captains drafting rosters. Our 10 starters are chosen by a combination of fan voting (representing 50% of the selection process), media voting (25%) and player voting (25%). With all of that in mind, here are the chosen starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis:

*captains

The headliner here is, obviously, James. With his selection, he is now the first player in NBA history to be selected to 20 All-Star Games, breaking a record of 19 he shared with another Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James, now 39 years old, has now officially been an NBA All-Star for more than half of his life, a claim that no other player in the history of basketball has ever been able to make.

Durant is the only other player in the starter pool with double-digit selections, as this is now his 14th year as an All-Star. They are followed by Antetokounmpo (eighth pick), Lillard (eighth), Embiid (seventh), Jokic (sixth), Tatum (fifth), Doncic (fifth), Gilgeous-Alexander (second) and Haliburton (second). There are no first-time All-Star picks among the starters, but there almost certainly will be among the reserves.

We are now only one week away from learning the rest of the All-Star rosters. Reserves are announced on Feb. 1, which is also the cutoff for the selection of the coaches, which is based on who has the best records in each conference excluding the previous year's All-Star coaches (in this case, Joe Mazzulla and Michael Malone). The All-Star Game itself will be played on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis, and now, we know the first 10 players who will take part.