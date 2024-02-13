Thaddeus Young has found a new team on the NBA's buyout market. The Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal with the former Toronto Raptors big man, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Suns lost some valuable frontcourt depth after acquiring Royce O'Neal from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the deadline and hope Young can provide some support off the bench.

Phoenix lost Yuta Watanabe and Keita Bates-Diop in a three-team deal that brought them O'Neale and David Roddy at the trade deadline last Thursday. That move left them with few reliable options to deploy as backup power forwards and centers. Now Young has a chance to step in and provide some security as a reserve.

Young, who averaged 5.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 23 games with the Raptors, will join the Suns after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets and released. The 35-year-old has career averages of 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds through 57 career playoff games.

The Suns have recovered from their slow start to 2023-24 and at sixth in the Western Conference standings with a 31-22 record. Adding experience around their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal could help them make a strong push in the back half of the season.