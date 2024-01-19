Pascal Siakam, a two-time All-Star forward who the Pacers acquired from the Raptors earlier in the week, is expected to make his Indiana debut on Friday. Siakam was averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game for Toronto this season and averaged 24.2 points and 7.8 rebounds last year. What can daily Fantasy basketball players expect from Siakam in his team debut when forming an NBA DFS strategy for Friday night?

Siakam is making the move from a Toronto team ranking 15th in pace to an Indiana squad that loves to run the court and create additional possessions while playing at the second-fastest pace in the NBA. Theoretically, this should provide more opportunities for Siakam to score NBA DFS points on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, which could bolster his value for daily Fantasy basketball players when looking over the NBA DFS player pool.

On Wednesday, Anthony Davis had 28 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, returning 61.5 points on DraftKings and 60.9 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, January 19

For Friday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Heat center Bam Adebayo, who is listed at $8,700 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel. Adebayo has been a rebounding machine as of late, averaging 11.7 rebounds over his last 10 contests, including a 20-rebound performance in a 96-95 overtime victory against the Nets on Monday. He's also averaging 21.1 points over that stretch.

The Heat play the Hawks on Friday, and with Atlanta missing Trae Young (illness), there may be even more rebounding opportunities with a key scorer out. Adebayo is averaging 23.7 points and 11 rebounds over his last six matchups against the Hawks. Atlanta has the third-worst scoring defense in the NBA, allowing 123 ppg, including 124.1 ppg over the last eight contests. The Hawks are also allowing the third-most points in the paint (56.2 ppg), which plays to Adebayo's strengths.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey ($8,900 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel). Maxey had 25 points, five rebounds and nine assists in a 126-121 win over the Nuggets on Tuesday. The 23-year-old is averaging 26.1 points and 6.7 assists this season, including 26.7 points and 7.8 assists over his last six contests.

The 76ers play the Magic, who have lost four of their last five contests while allowing 104.8 ppg over that stretch. Joel Embiid will be the focal point of the 76ers' offense whenever he's on the court, but Maxey has proven to be a top-tier running mate with the reigning NBA MVP since Philadelphia traded James Harden to the Clippers. The 76ers have won 12 of their last 13 meetings against the Magic.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, January 19

