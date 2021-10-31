Number one overall pick Cade Cunningham made his NBA debut on Saturday although it wasn't a performance worth remembering. He scored just two points in 19 minutes of play, however the Pistons (1-4) did pick up their first win of the season. Cunningham is bound to improve his play, starting with Sunday's game vs. the Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET. Playing for a rebuilding Pistons team, he will also get every opportunity to showcase his skills which makes him an intriguing NBA DFS pick.

But the team on the other side won't make things easy for Cunningham with the likes of Kevin Durant and James Harden attempting to get the Nets (3-3) over .500. Cunningham's ability to fill up a box score is reminiscent of Harden but is it still too early to slot him into NBA DFS lineups? And are there any other rookies worth factoring into Sunday's NBA DFS strategy?

On Saturday, Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas had 27 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to return 51.5 points on DraftKings and 47.8 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, October 31

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. The reigning Finals MVP is coming off a 28-point, 13-rebound performance on Saturday which is his fifth double-double in six games this year.

Antetokounmpo is putting up his typical All-NBA numbers with averages of 27.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. The Bucks get an early season test vs. the Jazz on Sunday and Antetokounmpo will be out to prove that Milwaukee is still the class of the NBA. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert has been no match for Antetokounmpo as the Greek Freak averaged 32 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists last year vs. Utah.

Another key in McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Harden ($9,900 on both DraftKings and FanDuel), who is coming off a season-high of 29 points on Friday to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists. Harden clearly found his groove as he went to the free throw line 19 times after doing so just 15 times total through the first five games.

Brooklyn faces Detroit on Sunday and Harden put on an absolute show the last time he saw the Pistons. He posted 44 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists vs. Detroit last year as both the point and rebound totals are his career-highs in a Nets uniform. With Kyrie Irving still unable to play, look for Harden to force the action and fill up the box score once again.

