After falling in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals earlier in the week, the Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks, and the Phoenix Suns will host the Sacramento Kings as a part of a 13-game slate on Friday. Both teams are coming off extended rests, so will some of their top options in the NBA DFS player pool such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson or Julius Randle be strong options for NBA DFS lineups? Randle had 41 points against the Bucks on Tuesday, so should daily Fantasy basketball players include him in NBA DFS lineups?

Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (back) are out for the Suns, so is this a good chance to roster Phoenix players like Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie or Jordan Goodwin as value pieces to fill NBA DFS lineups with more shots available? 76ers center Joel Embiid is coming off scoring 50 points on Wednesday, so cheaper options elsewhere can help daily Fantasy basketball players include him in their NBA DFS strategy. Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Bucks power forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, returning 57.5 points on DraftKings and 57 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, December 8

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Raptors power forward/center Pascal Siakam, who is listed at $8,100 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. Siakam had 30 points, four rebounds and six assists on 69.2% shooting against the Heat on Wednesday. The 29-year-old is averaging 20.5 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game this season coming off a career-best 24.2 points per game last year.

The Raptors play the Hornets, who are one of five teams in the NBA this season allowing more than 120 points per game (121.6 ppg). Opposing teams have the sixth-highest shooting percentage (48.8%) against the Hornets, and with Siakam leading Toronto in scoring, that should play to his advantage. Siakam is averaging 31 points on 66% shooting over his last three contests against the Hornets, and McClure expects another big performance on Friday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings guard Malik Monk ($6,000 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel). Monk has scored at least 21 points in three of his last four games, including posting 21 points and five assists against the Pelicans on Monday. Monk is averaging 24.9 minutes per game, the second-most of his seven-year career, which has led to his best scoring (14.8 ppg) and assisting (4.6 assists per game) as a professional.

The Kings play a shorthanded Suns team without Durant and Beal, which could lead to positive matchups throughout the evening for Sacramento scorers. The Kings play at the ninth-fastest pace while averaging 116.5 points per game this season. McClure expects Monk to continue his strong play as of late and has him as a candidate to outperform his price tag for NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

