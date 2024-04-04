Joel Embiid returned to the NBA DFS player pool on Tuesday, and even though he only played 29 minutes, he still reminded the league and daily Fantasy basketball players why he's the reigning NBA MVP. Embiid, in his first contest since Jan. 30 after suffering a knee injury, had 24 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in a 109-105 win over the Thunder, who entered the game with the second-best record in the NBA.

The 76ers play the Heat on Thursday as one of five games on the NBA schedule, and Embiid (knee) is questionable. If he takes the court, Embiid will likely play limited minutes again, and as one of the most expensive options in the NBA DFS player pool on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, how should you factor him into your NBA DFS strategy? As dominant as Embiid is, are you better off with options like Domantas Sabonis, Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Bucks forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Antetokounmpo had 21 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and five blocks, returning 52.25 points on DraftKings and 56.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, April 4

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is rostering Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who is listed at $9,100 on DraftKings and $9.400 on FanDuel. Brunson is coming off a rare off-shooting night, finishing with 20 points on 5 of 18 from the field in a 109-99 loss to the Heat on Tuesday. Brunson did have 10 assists though, and Miami has a way of making stars struggle as the Heat are allowing the fourth-lowest opponent scoring average (108.4 ppg).

But Thursday should be a more favorable matchup with the Knicks hosting the Kings. Sacramento is 19th in scoring defense (115.7 ppg), and Brunson had 42 points against the Kings on March 16. Brunson, who made his first All-Star Game this season, is averaging a career-high 27.8 points and 6.6 assists. The 27-year-old is averaging 36.5 ppg in his next performance after being held to 20 points or fewer, so McClure expects another scoring outburst from Brunson on Thursday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Clippers points guard Russell Westbrook ($4,800 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel). Westbrook had 20 points over 24 minutes in a 109-95 loss to the Kings on Tuesday with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out. Leonard is out again on Thursday, which should signal more opportunities for Westbrook to create offensively, making him a value for NBA DFS lineups.

The Clippers play the Nuggets, and Westbrook has some decent performances against Denver recently despite limited minutes. Westbrook had 14 points and 11 rebounds over 27 minutes against Denver on November 27, and he had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists with the Lakers against Denver last season. He's averaging 16 points over his last three games when playing more than 20 minutes, and he could break the 20-minute barrier again on Thursday with Leonard out. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, April 4

