NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, Game 3 picks, predictions from model on 85-61 run

Oracle Arena in Oakland has been the epicenter of NBA Finals action in recent years, and on Wednesday it will again be the center of the basketball universe when the Golden State Warriors host the Toronto Raptors for Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals at 9:00 p.m. ET. The series is level at 1-1 after the Raptors took Game 1 behind big nights from Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol. The Warriors grabbed Game 2 thanks to huge games from Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Golden State will be without Kevin Durant (calf) and a hamstring injury late in Game 2 has created uncertainty surrounding Thompson. He has been adamant about playing through it, but he's considered a game-time decision. Golden State is a 4.5-point favorite with the total at 213.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Raptors odds.

Despite the fact that the Warriors could be missing some scoring punch with Durant out and Thompson questionable, the model knows that they still have the star power to overcome it. Curry is averaging 28.5 points per game so far this postseason and Green is averaging 13.5 points, 10 rebounds and 9.5 assists per contest.

If Thompson does wind up sitting out, they could also look to Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and DeMarcus Cousins to take on bigger roles offensively. And if Thompson does play and isn't 100 percent, he should still be healthy enough to stretch the floor after averaging 23 points in the first two finals games.

Those injuries, however, could take a toll and there's no guarantee Golden State will be able to cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread in Game 3 on Wednesday.

After holding down the Warriors for the Game 1 win, the Raptors looked like the better team at halftime of Game 2 before the wheels came off and Golden State went on an 18-0 run to open the third quarter.

But it took some far-below-average efforts from several of Toronto's standouts for Golden State to hold on. Siakam and Gasol combined to score 34 fewer points in Game 2, and Kyle Lowry has yet to get going at all, averaging just 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in this series. If that trio plays to season averages, and Kawhi Leonard -- who had 34 points and 14 rebounds in Game 2 -- does his thing, Toronto should be confident in a Game 3 bounce back. The Raptors also had the third-best road record in the NBA and the Warriors have covered just once in their last nine games following a spread win.

