NBA free agency: After Derrick Rose deal, 25 players who are still available

The vast majority of free agents have signed in the past few weeks, but some players remain in limbo. The market has dried up, and when it comes to compensation, compromises will have to be made. Derrick Rose, for example, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the veteran minimum Monday. Here are 25 more guys who are still available:

The Dallas Mavericks acquired him at the deadline with the intention of re-signing him, and reaching an agreement reportedly was their top priority heading into free agency. Still unsigned and without leverage, this feels a bit reminiscent of the Tristan Thompson situation with the Cleveland Cavaliers two summers ago. Or maybe that's an easy connection because they're similar players -- Noel won't do a lot for you with the ball in his hands, but he's a disruptive defensive player who can catch lobs and rebound well.

Memphis has 16 players under contract, which makes Green's future murky. It's strange the front office didn't lock him up quickly because he's an essential part of the team. Now, he's in no man's land because the market has dried up. It seems he would be valuable because he can play inside and out and is a versatile defender. If he doesn't return to the Memphis Grizzlies , who starts at power forward?

Like Green, Mirotic is a power forward who can defend 3s, stretch the floor and theoretically score on the inside. He's become something of a chucker in Chicago, though, and he's as streaky a shooter as you'll find. He could use a fresh start and an opportunity to do more than just launch spot-up 3-pointers, but he told the Chicago Sun-Times he wants to stay with the Chicago Bulls . That may end up being his only real option -- if he takes the room exception somewhere else, Chicago may as well match it.

It's hard being a restricted free agent, and it's even harder if you're a big man. If he were a free agent a year earlier, Plumlee could have gotten Bismack Biyombo or Timofey Mozgov money. Instead, he's in limbo, a solid backup center in a league where just about everybody has too many centers. It's not crazy to imagine him taking the $4.6 million qualifying offer and trying his luck again next summer … but there's no guarantee things will be different.

Len is in a similar situation to Plumlee, except he's far less mobile and a former No. 5 overall pick. Even if he weren't restricted, what would the market be for a traditional center like him? The Phoenix Suns surely would like to keep him in their development program, but they definitely don't need to overpay him.

The Grizzlies appear ready to move on, having signed Ben McLemore and Tyreke Evans at his position. Allen is still an All-NBA defender at 35, but it's getting harder and harder to hide him on offense. Some contender should sign him, if only have him hound Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly met with Clark the same day they met with Derrick Rose , and, really, he's the much better fit. Clark has played for coach Luke Walton before, and he knows how to function within the framework of an offense predicated on ball movement. Los Angeles should try to get this done, as he would be a nice backup for Lonzo Ball and can play alongside the rookie, too.

Does he want to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors , run the floor, throw down alley-oops and win another championship? They still have one more roster spot, but can only offer him a minimum deal. McGee surely was hoping for more than that after his comeback season in the Bay Area, and he might also want to go to a team that allows him to put the ball on the floor and take the jumpers he's been working on.

His poor performance in the NBA Finals is fresh in everyone's mind, but for the most part he played his role for the Cavaliers just fine. Obviously not the star he once was, Williams should try to find a similar situation where he can run the second unit and make open 3-pointers. He would have been good for the New Orleans Pelicans had they not signed Rajon Rondo , and might fit the Minnesota Timberwolves if they're interested.

David Lee F / San Antonio

He might be done in San Antonio because of the addition of Joffrey Lauvergne , but that would sort of be a shame. Lee had a great year as a reserve in terms of rebounding and scoring from midrange and in. Still a defensive liability, but a good fit in any system based on ball movement as long as there are shooters around him.

Still one of the smartest players on the planet, Diaw found himself without a team when the Utah Jazz waived him to create financial flexibility. He is 35 and never was particularly quick, but can still help as a reserve because of his feel for the game. A team like the Raptors, who desperately need some passing in their frontcourt, would be wise to go after him.

Some shooting-starved team already should have signed him. Babbitt shot 41.4 percent from deep last season, and while he doesn't provide much more than that, this skill should ensure he remains a rotation player. If he doesn't return to the Miami Heat , don't be surprised if he goes back to New Orleans.

He's a perfectly fine backup big man who doesn't do anything well enough to stand out. Allen loves to shoot midrange jumpers, but would be much more valuable if he could extend his range. Unfortunately, he has only shot 2 of 15 from 3-point range in his six-year career, and all but two of those were attempted in the 2013-14 season with Brett Brown's Sixers.

Green's efficiency has dropped off since his impressive 2013-14 season with the Suns, and so have his minutes. He likely wants a bigger role than he had with the Boston Celtics , where he was used sporadically but had the ability to change games when his shot was falling. Hard to imagine him getting more than a minimum contract, but talented enough that he belongs on a roster and possibly in a rotation.

Exactly the kind of athletic wing teams should take a chance on. McDaniels played pretty well in 20 games with the Brooklyn Nets last year, but his inconsistent 3-point shooting holds him back. He's still only 24, and it's a bit surprising Brooklyn didn't hold onto him.

Do you want a dead-eye shooter? Are you willing to ignore that Morrow shot terribly in 40 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season? He's been one of the best spot-up shooters in the league over the past nine years, but his shortcomings on defense have made it difficult for him to hold a rotation spot.

More efficient than you may think the past couple of seasons, Beasley is a good midrange shooter and surprisingly made 41.9 percent of his (rare) 3-point attempts last season with the Milwaukee Bucks . He's a solid bucket-getter off the bench, as long as you don't mind his lack of focus on defense.

Few players are in need of a bounce-back season more than Jennings, who shot 35.9 percent last season. Worse than his lack of accuracy was his lack of aggressiveness. At his best, he's a change-of-pace guard who can heat up in a hurry. In the playoffs for the Washington Wizards , opponents essentially dared him to make plays, and he did not make them pay nearly enough.

HPretty much the same player he was when he came into the NBA. He can score in the post and from the midrange, and that's about it. Might be an option for a team in need of firepower off the bench, but there aren't a lot of minutes available for wings who don't shoot 3s or defend well in today's NBA.

A safer but ultimately less interesting signing than Young or Muhammad, Rush can be trusted to shoot 3s and essentially stay out of the way. He is only in line for a limited role, however, as he has lost his athleticism and doesn't do anything off the dribble anymore.

Ennis has had a disappointing three-year career split between four teams, but did just fine in 22 games for the Lakers last season. If he can make 3s consistently and build on the competent playmaking he showed in Los Angeles, he should be able to survive as a backup.

The Bucks have a full roster, so probably won't have the luxury of bringing Terry back as a veteran leader and floor spacer. He will turn 40 before the season starts, but was part of Milwaukee's rotation last season and shot 42.7 percent from deep.

He made 47.3 percent of his midrange shots last season, and this is where he derives most of his value. He's not much of a rebounder despite his strength, and he's neither a rim protector nor a floor spacer.

How's this for a reclamation project? Sullinger injured his foot in his first preseason game for the Toronto Raptors last season and never got back on track, eventually being dumped to the Suns and waived. He's definitely a talented rebounder and passer, but must put conditioning problems behind him if he is going to last.

The question no longer is whether the league has shifted away from Hibbert's style; it's whether it has completely passed him by. He was never really healthy for the Charlotte Hornets or Denver Nuggets , and it would be quite a story if he could turn his career around somewhere else.

Other names you'll probably recognize: James Young , Randy Foye , Thomas Robinson , Matt Barnes , Derrick Williams , Kris Humphries , Beno Udrih , James Michael McAdoo, Aaron Brooks , Jeff Withey , Trey Burke , Alan Anderson