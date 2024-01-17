Wednesday's NBA slate will feature nine games, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Here's who you should keep an eye on as you look to build optimal lineups:

Banchero is gearing up for his third meeting with the Atlanta Hawks this season. He torched them for 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists the last time they played and will need to be aggressive to keep up with Atlanta's high-octane offense. The Orlando Magic forward is down Franz Wagner (ankle) and has had to do some heavy lifting -- he's posted 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists over his previous seven outings, and he attempted more than 20 shots in five of those contests. Banchero's shot volume and increased playmaking involvement will elevate his fantasy ceiling for the foreseeable future.

Barrett's efficiency has been off the charts since the New York Knicks traded him to the Toronto Raptors. He's tallied at least 23 points, six rebounds and two assists in four of his last five games while shooting 59.7% from the field. He notched at least 35 minutes in four of those contests and Pascal Siakam's absence should help him take on an even larger role in the offense. The Miami Heat are a stingy defensive team, but Toronto's recent trade with the Indiana Pacers could allow Barrett to pop on Wednesday.

"Dillon the Villain" is ready to handle a full workload after returning from an oblique injury and loves playing in Madison Square Garden. The Houston Rockets wing has scored at least 23 points in four straight meetings with the Knicks and those contests were on the road. Brooks logged 31 minutes in his second game back from injury and Houston will likely need to lean on his physicality against the new-look Knicks.