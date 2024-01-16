Three games make up Tuesday's NBA slate with matchups tipping off between 7:30 and 10 p.m. ET. There aren't a ton of options to choose from, but there is value on the table for sports bettors. Are you looking to find an edge? We've gone over each pairing to identify a moneyline, spread and player prop pick worth considering.

The 76ers are entering the second night of a back-to-back following a nine-point win against the Houston Rockets. They're 0-3 straight up against teams that currently have winning records when they have no rest. This won't be an easy matchup for Joel Embiid, who's been battling knee soreness as of late. Nikola Jokic and company had Monday to rest and can go all out knowing they won't have to play again until Friday. All the Nuggets' starters have been upgraded to probable after initially carrying injury designations. Philly, on the other hand, won't have role players De'Anthony Melton or Robert Covington. I like Denver's odds of winning a third straight contest here, even if it's on the road.

The Suns' new big three is entering its fifth straight game together. Phoenix is 21-18 despite its health issues and will get to host a Kings team that's dropped two straight road games. The home team has more firepower in its starting lineup and Sacramento will be at a huge disadvantage if Keegan Murray (hip) joins Kevin Huerter among the inactive players. Phoenix has all the momentum following two consecutive double-digit victories.

Player prop: Jalen Williams over 8.5 rebounds + assists (+100)

Williams has fallen short of this total just once in his previous seven outings. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward posted seven rebounds and four assists in his first meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers this season and has averaged 6.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest since Jan. 3. OKC could need him even more now than they did in December, as the Thunder will face Kawhi Leonard for the first time in 2023-24. Trends suggest that Williams' more involved role should help this prop cash with relative ease.