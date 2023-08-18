The full schedule for the 2023-24 NBA regular season was released on Thursday afternoon. Or, almost the full schedule. Due to the in-season tournament, only 80 of 82 games have been set for each team. The remaining two games will be determined by how they fare in the new event and will be announced in December. Everything else, though, is locked in. We have the schedule for opening night, Christmas Day and the in-season tournament, as well as key dates throughout the season.

Regular-season action will begin on Oct. 24 and conclude on April 14, with the All-Star break set for Feb. 16-18. As for the in-season tournament, it will run from Nov. 3-Dec. 9.

More early notes on the schedule:

Opening night

The champs will get their rings before a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference finals, in which Denver swept the Lakers and left James and Anthony Davis agreeing that the Nuggets were probably the best team they had played against in their four years together.

As well as being Chris Paul's first meeting with Phoenix since it traded him to Golden State, the Suns-Warriors game will be Durant's first at Chase Center with fans in attendance. The arena opened after Durant left Golden State, and he has been injured for all of his visits since, except for a game on Feb. 13, 2021, in which no tickets were sold because of pandemic restrictions.

Christmas Day

This will be the first time since 2008 that the Lakers and Celtics face off on Christmas. This will also be the Warriors' 11th consecutive year playing on Christmas and James' 17th consecutive year playing on Christmas. Last year, James became the first player in NBA history to appear in 17 total Christmas games.

Here's the full Christmas Day slate:

Milwaukee at New York, 12 p.m. ET

Golden State at Denver, 2:30 p.m. ET

Boston at Los Angeles, 5 p.m. ET

Philadelphia at Miami, 8 p.m. ET

Dallas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m. ET

In-season tournament

The first in-season tournament

The schedule

Six group winners and two wild cards will advance to the knockout stage -- the quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, with the higher seed having home-court advantage, and the four winners will advance to Las Vegas, where the semifinals will be played on Dec. 7 and the championship game will be played on Dec. 9.

