NBA's 'one-and-done' rule may be on its way out, but what will replace it?

The NBA's age limit has altered the basketball world for more than a decade now. High school phenoms had to spend one year in college or playing at a lower professional level before they could enter the NBA draft.

The "one-and-done" rule is disliked by both college basketball and NBA fans for pushing players through a system they don't want to be in. It's something that's needed a change for a long time now and that change might finally be on the way. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association Chief Michele Roberts met with the Commission of College Basketball. These could potentially be steps towards ending the one-and-done rule.

With momentum gathering to reshape the one-and-done draft entry rule, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts met with the new Commission on College Basketball in Washington on Thursday, league sources told ESPN.

Silver is reportedly determined to eliminate the one-and-done rule. This could even lead to the return of high school players being able to make the jump to the NBA again. However, those who choose to enter college would not be able to make that jump after a single season, like they can now.

Nevertheless, there's a growing belief within the league that Silver's desire to end the one-and-done -- the ability of college basketball players to enter the NBA draft after playing one year in college -- could be pushing the sport closer to high school players having the opportunity to directly enter the league again. For that change to happen, though, the union would probably need to cede the one-and-done rule and agree to a mandate that players entering college must stay two years before declaring for the draft.

Silver has been openly advocating to raise the age limit for most of his time as commissioner. He's also been a proponent of players entering the NBA after two years of college. This is apparently related to maturity and NBA readiness, but it feels weird to hold back any players that might show NBA capability. If they're ready to make the jump then why not let them make it?

What these changes could do however is avoid players being in college that have no interest in even playing the part. Ben Simmons, currently having an incredible rookie season for the 76ers, notoriously had no interest in participating in the college part of his time at LSU. He was there to play basketball and according to him didn't really learn anything from his time there. The system held Simmons back when it didn't need to.

Would a new rule allow Simmons to jump into the NBA as an 18-year-old? Or would he have to wait a full extra year? The new policy is going to have to factor in the paths that a lot of different types of players take to get to the NBA.