The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Sacramento Kings in a Western Conference matchup on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Denver is 39-19 overall and 22-5 at home, while Sacramento is 33-24 overall and 17-14 on the road. Denver is riding a three-game winning streak after knocking off the Golden State Warriors 119-103 on Sunday. Nikola Jokic posted his third consecutive triple-double in the win. Sacramento is aiming to bounce back from a 121-110 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.

Tip-off in Denver is at 9 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Kings odds, and the over/under is 231 points. Before making any Nuggets vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Kings vs. Nuggets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for the game:

Nuggets vs. Kings spread: Nuggets -7.5

Nuggets vs. Kings over/under: 231 points

Nuggets vs. Kings money line: Nuggets: -300, Kings: +241

Nuggets vs. Kings picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets waltzed into their matchup on Sunday with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Golden State Warriors, winning 119-103. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 16 assists. It was Jokic's third straight triple-double.

Jokic remains the front runner to win this year's NBA MVP award. He enters Wednesday averaging 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Point guard Jamal Murray has been banged up at times, but is also playing at a high level, averaging 20.6 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Kings last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 121-110 to the Miami Heat. Despite their loss, the Kings saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. One notable performance came from Keegan Murray, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points.

Sacramento is 10-6 against the spread in their last 16 games as the road underdog. The Kings are led by point guard De'Aaron Fox (26.9 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals per game) and center Domantas Sabonis (20.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists per game). The Kings defeated the Nuggets 102-98 on Feb. 14. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nuggets vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Kings, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kings vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 63-39 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.