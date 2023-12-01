A Western Conference bout has the Denver Nuggets (13-6) and Phoenix Suns (11-7) playing on Friday night. The Suns just had their seven-game win streak halted as on Wednesday, Phoenix fell to the Toronto Raptors 112-105. On the other side, Denver is currently on a three-game win streak. On Nov. 29, the Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 134-124. Jamal Murray (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (heel) are questionable for Denver. Devin Booker (ankle) is questionable for the Suns, while Bradley Beal (back) remains out.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Denver is a 2-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Suns odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 225.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -2

Nuggets vs. Suns Over-Under: 225.5 points

Nuggets vs. Suns money line: Denver -133, Phoenix +112

DEN: Has hit the money line in 30 of its last 40 games

PHO: Has hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 49 of its last 77 games



Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is one of the most impactful presences on the floor. Jokic scores at will and owns superb court vision as a playmaker. The 28-year-old is eighth in the NBA in points (29), first in rebounds (13.2), and third in assists (9.2). Additionally, he's scored at least 30 points in four straight games. In his last game, Jokic tallied 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. is a talented three-level scorer. Porter Jr. has an effortless jumper and crashes the boards well. The Missouri product averages 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and shoots 39% from downtown. Porter Jr. has finished with 25-plus points in three of the last five games. In his last outing, he notched 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant thrives as the main offensive catalyst. Durant is an exceptional shot-creator with an excellent jumper. The 13-time All-Star ranks third in the NBA in scoring (31.3) with 6.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's logged at least 30 points in seven of his last eight games. In Wednesday's loss to the Raptors, Durant racked up 30 points and six assists.

Guard Booker (questionable) generates plenty of offense as well. Booker has a clean pull-up jumper and attacks the mid-range area consistently. The Kentucky product logs 27.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game. On Nov. 24 against the Memphis Grizzlies, Booker finished with a season-high 40 points, four assists, and four steals.

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Suns 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 227 combined points.

