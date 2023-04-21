The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets on Friday evening in their 2023 NBA playoff first-round series. Denver is looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead after securing a 122-113 win on Wednesday. Rudy Gobert (back) is questionable for the Wolves, while Jaden McDaniels (hand) and Naz Reid (wrist) are out.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as a 2-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds. The over/under for total points is 222.5. Before you make any Wolves vs. Nuggets picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-37 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Timberwolves and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nuggets vs. Wolves:

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Denver -2

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over-Under: 222.5 points

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Denver -135, Minnesota +115

MIN: Under is 4-1 in Timberwolves' last 5 games playing on one day of rest

DEN: Nuggets are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 Friday games



Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Nuggets can cover

Guard Jamal Murray is an instinctive and smart playmaker who makes great reads as a passer and is also an exceptional offensive threat. The Kentucky product can put the ball on the deck and owns a reliable jumper on the outside. Murray is leading the team in scoring (32) with 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in the series. In Game 2, he dropped 40 points, five assists, and went 5-of-10 from downtown.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. is an athletic, three-level scorer for this club. Porter Jr. has a sweet shooting stroke and can catch fire from beyond the arc as he's shooting 50% from deep through two games. The Missouri product is also a solid rebounder and will attack the lane with ease. Porter Jr. is averaging 17 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in this series. In Game 1, Porter Jr. logged 18 points and 11 boards. See which team to back here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards has emerged as the go-to option offensively in this matchup. Edwards has superb athleticism and gets downhill in a flash. The Georgia product is a streaky shooter from the outside but is able to get hot in a hurry. Edwards is leading the team in scoring (29.5), steals (2), and blocks (2). In Game 2, he racked up 41 points, four assists, and two steals.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is a nimble and agile big who can dominate on the glass and owns good court vision as a passer. The Kentucky product also has a jumper that can stretch the floor. Towns leads the team in rebounds (11) with 10.5 points per game thru two games. On April 14 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Towns had 28 points and 11 rebounds. See which team to back here.

How to make Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Nuggets and is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 228 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Wolves? And which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wolves vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is 71-37 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.