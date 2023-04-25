The top-seeded Denver Nuggets will look to close out their best-of-seven first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs with the Minnesota Timberwolves when they meet in Game 5 on Tuesday at Ball Arena in Denver. Minnesota stayed alive on Sunday, posting a 114-108 overtime win over Denver to avoid being swept. The Timberwolves (42-40), the No. 8 seed, were 20-21 on the road during the regular season. The Nuggets (53-29), who split the four-game regular-season series with Minnesota, were 34-7 at home this year. Kyle Anderson (eye), Jaden McDaniels (hand) and Naz Reid (hand) are out for Minnesota, while Jaylen Nowell (knee) is questionable.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Nuggets lead the all-time regular-season series 87-54, but the Timberwolves hold a 5-4 edge in the postseason. Denver is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 221.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Nuggets -9.5

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 221 points

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Timberwolves +345, Nuggets -455

MIN: The Timberwolves are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game

DEN: The Nuggets are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss

Why the Nuggets can cover



Center Nikola Jokic is coming off a monster performance in Game 4, which saw him score 43 points, grab 11 rebounds and dish out six assists. He registered a triple-double in Game 3, scoring 12 points, while adding 12 assists and 11 rebounds. In four postseason games, Jokic is averaging 25.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Jokic has now scored 30 or more points in 18 career playoff games, tied for the most such games in franchise history with Alex English. He averaged a triple-double against Minnesota during the regular season, scoring 25 points, dishing out 12.7 assists and 10 rebounds in three games.

Also helping power the Nuggets is point guard Jamal Murray. Murray has been red hot from the floor, connecting on 45.7% of his field goals, including 39.4% from 3-point range. He is averaging 25.3 points, six rebounds, 6.8 assists and one steal in 37.8 minutes. Murray poured in 40 points, while adding five assists, three rebounds and two steals in the Game 3 win. He has scored no fewer than 18 points in any game in the series. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Despite that, Denver isn't a lock to cover the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread. That's because Minnesota shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been on fire. He scored 34 points in Sunday's overtime win with six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. He scored 41 points and added four assists, three blocks, two rebounds and two steals in Game 2. He is averaging 32.3 points in the postseason, nearly eight points more than during the regular season.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns has registered three double-doubles in the series, including a 17-point and 11-rebound effort in Game 4. He scored a playoff-high 27 points in Friday's Game 3, connecting on 10 of 17 shots, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range. It was Towns' fourth career playoff game with 25 or more points, all of which came with five or more rebounds. During the regular season, he had six 20-plus point, 10-plus rebound and five-plus assist games, giving him 64 such games for his career. See which side to back at SportsLine.

