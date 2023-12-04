The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) and the Sacramento Kings (11-7) collide Monday evening in a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchup. New Orleans had its two-game win streak halted in its last outing as on Saturday, the Chicago Bulls edged out the Pelicans 124-118. Meanwhile, the Kings have won three of their last four games and defeated the Denver Nuggets 123-117 on Saturday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Pelicans vs. Kings odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 237. Before making any Kings vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Pelicans vs. Kings spread: Sacramento -3.5

Pelicans vs. Kings Over-Under: 237 points

Pelicans vs. Kings money line: Sacramento -165, New Orleans +139

NO: Has hit the 1H money line in 46 of its last 77 games

SAC: Has hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 52 of its last 86 games



Why the Kings can cover

Guard De'Aaron Fox is a blazing and explosive floor general who glides to the rack but owns a reliable perimeter jumper. The Kentucky product excels at generating offense to get his teammates involved. Fox is fourth in the NBA in points (30.3) with 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. In his last outing, Fox racked up 26 points, four rebounds, and 16 assists.

Guard Malik Monk applies pressure off the bench and has the skillet to get a bucket from all three levels. The 25-year-old thrives in transition thanks to his verticality and effortless jumper. Monk is putting up 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. In the win over the Nuggets, he finished with 26 points, four assists, and went 4-of-7 from downtown. Monk totaled 20-plus points in two of his last three games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Zion Williamson is one of the strongest players in the league who flies to the rack and absorbs contact with ease. The Duke product has a soft touch in the lane but can finish above the rim consistently. Williamson logs 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. In his previous game, the 23-year-old supplied 27 points and five boards.

Forward Brandon Ingram is a very smooth three-level scorer who utilizes his fantastic length to shoot right over defenders and pull down boards. He is putting up 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. Ingram has scored at least 25 points in five of his last 10 games. On Nov. 27 against the Utah Jazz, he totaled 25 points and five assists. See which team to pick here.

