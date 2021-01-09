The Philadelphia 76ers will indeed be able to play against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, after it was determined that the team will have nine eligible players to suit up, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Sixers have been going through contact tracing on the team after a positive COVID-19 test from Seth Curry was discovered during the first quarter of their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The players who will be out for the Nuggets game, and will subsequently be required to quarantine for a period of time, are Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Vincent Poirier in addition to Curry. Also, the 76ers have ruled Joel Embiid (back tightness) and Ben Simmons (left knee swelling) out of the game as well. Philadelphia's entire team immediately quarantined in New York after the game against the Nets, however, Curry was sitting on the bench with the team through the entirety of the first quarter before he was moved to an isolation room upon receiving his test results back.

The Sixers had three players who were cleared from health and safety protocols to play today, which were Embiid, Danny Green and Paul Reed. The other six players who will be available to suit up for Philadelphia are: Mike Scott, Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, Dwight Howard, Dakota Mathias and Tony Bradley.