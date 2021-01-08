Near the start of their game in Brooklyn on Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers got word that starting guard Seth Curry had tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who added that Curry (who was initially ruled out of the game with a sore ankle) spent the first quarter on the Sixers' bench before being put into an isolated room and eventually leaving the arena separately from the team.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Philadelphia's entire team will now quarantine in New York, and contact tracing will begin. Beyond that quarantine period, Adrian Wojnarowski went on to report that the 76ers are expected to have multiple players miss time due to contact tracing and are still awaiting results of Friday's coronavirus testing. The fact that Curry spent the first quarter on the bench before the Sixers learned of his positive result is obviously concerning.

Joel Embiid, who sat next to Curry on the bench, intends to self-quarantine away from his family until he is sure that he didn't contract the virus, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. For the time being, the Sixers are scheduled to play at Denver on Saturday.

As for the Nets, Joe Vardon of The Athletic is reporting that they are still going to fly to Memphis, where they are scheduled to play a back-to-back Friday night. Remember, Kevin Durant is already out after having been exposed to the virus. Independent of the COVID-19 exposure on Thursday, Kyrie Irving is not making the trip to Memphis for personal reasons, per a Nets spokesman.

Brooklyn defeated the Sixers on Thursday, 122-109.

*We will continue to update this story as details become available.