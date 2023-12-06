A Western Conference battle has the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) going on the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) on Wednesday. The Timberwolves are red-hot, winners of seven of their last eight games, including four straight, and on Saturday, Minnesota defeated the Charlotte Hornets 123-117. Meanwhile, San Antonio is on a massive slump, dropping 14 games in a row. The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Spurs 121-106 on Dec. 1. Anthony Edwards (hip) is listed as questionable for the Timberwolves, while Jaden McDaniels (ankle) is out.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is a 12-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 228.5.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -12

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Over-Under: 228.5 points

Spurs vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -766, San Antonio +525

SA: Has hit the Game Total Over in 51 of its last 76 games

MIN: Has hit the 1H money line in 50 of its last 85 games



Why the Timberwolves can cover

Edwards has remarkable length and athleticism that is constantly on display. The 22-year-old can get a bucket from all three levels and is tough to stop when he gets a full head of steam. He's averaging a team-best 26.2 points to go along with 5.9 rebounds and five assists per game. On Nov. 24 versus the Kings, Edwards racked up 35 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Forward Karl-Anthony Towns is a very skillful and active player who has one of the best jumpers for a big man while being impactful on the boards. The Kentucky product logs 22.2 points, nine rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He's tallied at least 27 points in three of his last five games. On Nov. 10 against the Jazz, Towns notched 32 points and 11 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

Center Victor Wembanyama is an absolute beast in a variety of different areas. Wembanyama soars over most players on the floor and can score from all three levels. The 19-year-old thrives as a rebounder and shot-blocker, leading the team in points (19.3), rebounds (9.7), and blocks (2.7). He has finished with 20-plus points in four straight games.

In his last outing, Wembanyama recorded 21 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks. Meanwhile, forward Keldon Johnson is an effective scorer on the outside or when he's attacking downhill. Johnson logs 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He's racked up at least 20 points in six of his last nine games, including on Nov. 30 versus the Atlanta Hawks when Johnson logged 22 points and 11 boards. See which team to pick here.

