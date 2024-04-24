The Phoenix Suns were suffocated in the second half of their Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, and they're facing an uphill climb in the first-round playoff series. In addition to being in an 0-2 hole in the best-of-seven series, starting guard Grayson Allen re-aggravated his previously injured right ankle early in the third quarter.

Allen was unable to leave the court under his own power, and did not return.

Suns coach Frank Vogel said Allen's X-rays were negative and he's considered day-to-day. Game 3 of the series is set for Friday in Phoenix.

Allen hasn't done much in the way of scoring or shooting through the first two games of this series, but he represents a 3-point threat that the Timberwolves have to track. Without him, the spacing cramp the Suns are already facing becomes downright claustrophobic as Minnesota is squeezing every inch of breathing room from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Allen led the league this season at 46% from 3 (among players with at least 130 attempts), but has only managed one 3-point make and seven total points in this first-round series. Royce O'Neale is a capable shooter but not like Allen, and Minnesota is going to dare him to shoot to a greater degree.

The Suns are in serious trouble in this series. Historically, over 92% of teams that go down 0-2 in a seven-game series go on to lose the series, and this one feels like an even taller mountain to climb for Phoenix, which has had absolute no answer for Minnesota's defensive pressure, physicality and rim protection as Rudy Gobert is deterring what few shots near the rim Phoenix has managed to create.

The Suns are so stagnant offensively, and it's allowing an already oppressive Minnesota defense to settle in against stationary scorers. Allen's absence, should he miss Game 3, will be felt in this regard. Phoenix isn't moving much anyway, but without Allen they lose, at the very least, a late-clock outlet as Minnesota sends double teams at Durant and Booker.