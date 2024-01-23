The Charlotte Hornets are going to be sellers at 2024 NBA trade deadline, and they made their first move on Tuesday. The Hornets are sending Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The pick is lottery protected in 2027 and unprotected if it conveys to 2028, per Wojnarowski.

Rozier is averaging career highs in points (23.2) and assists (6.6) this year and had to carry a heavier load when LaMelo Ball missed a lengthy spell with an ankle injury. Now he'll get a chance to form a new backcourt duo alongside Tyler Herro in Miami.

The Heat have been in the market for a new point guard for a while. Their pursuit of Damian Lillard was unsuccessful over the offseason and Lowry's steep decline has left them longing for more backcourt production. Now they'll bring in a 29-year-old who's quietly having his best season yet.

Rozier's four-year, $97 million contract is set to expire in 2026, while Lowry -- who is making more than $29 million this season -- is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Hornets have no immediate buyout plans for him but are expected to look for a suitable trade partner for Lowry before the deadline, according to Wojnarowski.

