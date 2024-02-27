We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the San Antonio Spurs. Minnesota is 40-17 overall and 20-6 at home, while San Antonio is 11-47 overall and 6-26 on the road. The Wolves have won two of the three meetings this season, but San Antonio prevailed 113-112 the last time out on Jan. 27. Minnesota is 30-24-3 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while San Antonio is 26-31-1 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is favored by 13 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Spurs odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 225.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs spread: Timberwolves -13

Timberwolves vs. Spurs over/under: 225.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Spurs money line: Timberwolves: -1015, Spurs: +658

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Winning is just a little bit easier when your 3-point shooting is a whole 14.5% better than the opposition, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 101-86 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The Wolves can attribute much of their success to Anthony Edwards, who scored 29 points to go along with eight rebounds and two steals, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and nine rebounds.

Minnesota tops the league in scoring defense, defensive rating and field goal percentage allowed. It is also highly efficient on the offensive end, placing eighth in the league in field goal percentage and third in 3-point percentage. However, a big part of the team's defensive identity and offensive efficiency is questionable on Tuesday, as Rudy Gobert, who ranks sixth in the NBA in true shooting percentage, is dealing with an ankle injury.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight defeat. They were the victim of a bruising 128-109 loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz. Even though the team lost, it still had its share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Devin Vassell, who almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, top overall pick Victor Wembanyama stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and two assists.

Despite ranking 24th in the NBA in scoring, the Spurs are second in the league in assists per game. Six players are averaging at least 3.0 assists per night, and Wembanyama ranks fourth amongst rookies with 3.3 assists. Tonight's game is the final of a nine-game road stretch, and San Antonio is 3-5 ATS so far on the trip. However, the team is undefeated (2-0-1) ATS against the Wolves this season.

Key Betting Info

Edwards will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. This season, he has averaged 26.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Timberwolves are 2-5 against the spread in their last 7 games when the spread was between -14.5 to -11.5.

The Spurs are 2-4 against the spread in their last 6 games when the spread was between +11.5 to +14.5.

The Spurs are 22-30-1 against the spread in their last 53 games when not the favorite.

