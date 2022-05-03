The first game of the second-round series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors did not disappoint. It had everything you could ask for: big performances from stars on each team, a controversial ejection involving Draymond Green and a dramatic ending that went right down to the wire.

In the end, the Warriors escaped with a 117-116 win, thanks to Klay Thompson's late 3-pointer and a missed layup by Ja Morant at the buzzer. And they did so despite Green playing just 17 minutes after he was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul on Brandon Clarke -- a call that was upheld by the league on Monday.

Can the Grizzlies get back into the series on Tuesday? Or will the Warriors take a 2-0 lead back to the Bay Area? Here's everything you need to know about Game 2:

(2) Memphis Grizzlies vs. (3) Golden State Warriors

When: Tuesday, May 3 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 3 | 9:30 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: MEM +110; GS -130; O/U 227.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies lost Game 1 of their first-round series the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it won't be so easy to bounce back against the Warriors. They essentially now face a must-win in Game 2, as they cannot afford to be down 2-0 when the series shifts back to the Bay Area. In order to get the job done they'll need Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to lead the way again, and will also need Desmond Bane to step up. The young swingman was terrific in the first round, but finished with just nine points on 3-of-10 shooting in Game 1.

Warriors: The Warriors got off to a rough start in Game 1, as they trailed by as much as 13 in the first half and lost Draymond Green to an ejection. They stormed back in the second half, however, thanks in large part to Jordan Poole, who continued his breakout campaign with 31 points. His ability to create and make shots takes so much pressure off the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Stealing Game 1 was a perfect result for the Warriors, and if they can get Game 2 as well they'll be in full control.

Prediction

The Grizzlies have had a response for every bit of adversity they've faced this season, and it's hard to imagine that will stop now. They'll be extra motivated to defend home court and avoid a 2-0 deficit. Pick: Grizzlies +2