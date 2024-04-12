The Golden State Warriors are set to host the New Orleans Pelicans in a Western Conference matchup on the Friday NBA schedule at the Chase Center. Golden State is 45-35 overall and 20-19 at home, while New Orleans is 48-32 overall and 27-14 on the road. Both teams enter this late season matchup riding three game winning streaks. The Pelicans are coming off a 135-123 win over the Sacramento Kings, while the Warriors are hoping to build off their 100-92 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Klay Thompson (knee) and Draymond Green (knee) are questionable for Golden State. Brandon Ingram (knee) is questionable for New Orleans.

Warriors vs. Pelicans spread: Warriors -4.5

Warriors vs. Pelicans over/under: 220 points

Warriors vs. Pelicans money line: Warriors: -182, Pelicans: +152

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with two straight wins, and they left with three. They walked away with a 135-123 victory over the Kings. The Pelicans got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was CJ McCollum out in front who went 9 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 7 assists. Another player making a difference was Zion Williamson, who scored 31 points along with six assists and three steals.

Williamson leads the team in scoring, averaging 23.0 points per game. The Pelicans currently hold the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and can avoid the Play-In Tournament with a win in either of their final two games. The Pelicans are 13-6-1 against the spread in their last 20 games as the road underdog.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Warriors and the Trail Blazers played on Thursday. The Warriors came out on top against the Trail Blazers by a score of 100-92. The victory was nothing new for Golden State as they're now sitting on three straight.

The Warriors are locked into one of the four spots in the Play-In Tournament, so they may opt to rest Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. All-Star guard Stephen Curry has been on a recent tear, and enters this matchup averaging 26.3 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Warriors are 10-20-1 against the spread in their last 31 games when favored at home.

