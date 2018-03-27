2018 NFL Draft needs: Roster holes Steelers, Ravens, Bengals, Browns still need to address

With the draft just a few short weeks away, it's time to update our list of what each team still needs after the initial wave of free agency. You'll be able to find the needs for all AFC North teams below.

Baltimore Ravens

Tight end

Wide receiver

Center Right tackle Inside linebacker Running back Safety Quarterback

The Ravens had Ben Watson as their top tight end last year and have yet to find a quality replacement. While they've done more work at the receiver position by bringing in Michael Crabtree and John Brown, a dynamic No. 1 target would solidify the depth chart. The Ravens have Matt Skura penciled in at center and Alex Lewis a candidate at right tackle after the signing of James Hurst to play guard, but both positions could still benefit from finding an upgrades.

Patrick Onwuasor does a solid job next to C.J. Mosley, but better depth should be acquired at the position. Same with running back, where Alex Collins and Buck Allen form a solid committee and Kenneth Dixon might finally be able to contribute. The Ravens have two great safeties but could use better depth at the position as well, and they can finally think about getting out of Joe Flacco's contract in 2019.

Cincinnati Bengals

Right tackle Right guard Center Outside linebacker Cornerback Safety Wide receiver Running back

The Bengals found a potential left tackle in Cordy Glenn; now it's time to find starters for three other spots on the line. Left guard Clint Boling graded out as average, per Pro Football Focus, while everyone else on the line was well below. The good news is that the Bengals are in great position to address the line after trading down to No. 21.

Outside linebacker is one spot that could use work, with Vontaze Burfict scheduled for another suspension and Nick Vigil graded out terribly last year. Cornerback could use better depth with Adam Jones gone, while safety depth is also something to target. On offense, both receiver and running back could use depth pieces as well.

Cleveland Browns

Left tackle

Quarterback Defensive tackle Outside linebacker Running back Safety

The Browns have done a lot of work to improve the group that went 0-16 in 2017, but the loss of left tackle Joe Thomas cannot be overstated. Suddenly, the team's one massive positional strength is its biggest weakness. Of course, while the quarterback position has a solid starter in place for 2018, the team will have to find its franchise quarterback at the top of the draft.

On defense, defensive tackle stands out as the unit's biggest need, as Larry Ogunjobi was great as a rookie but could use a quality player next to him. The Browns can get out of Jamie Collins's contract in 2019, so it may be time to groom a future starter. At running back, Carlos Hyde comes in as a quality starter, but the team could use depth behind him. Ditto with safety, where Damarious Randall helps but better depth could be used.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Free safety Inside linebacker Quarterback Outside linebacker Running back Cornerback Offensive tackle Guard

Morgan Burnett is a nice upgrade at strong safety, and the Steelers should explore improving on Sean Davis at the other safety spot, pushing him into a rotational role. Jon Bostic is a fine stopgap at inside linebacker, but finding a talented player who could eventually take over a starting spot would be ideal. Ben Roethlisberger isn't going to play much longer, and an heir isn't on the roster right now. T.J. Watt looks like a star at one outside linebacker spot, but the team should be on the lookout for his long-term running mate at the position, especially with Bud Dupree's extension no lock to be picked up.

The Steelers have one of the best running backs in the NFL, but until he signs a long-term deal, questions remain about the long-term plan at the position. Cornerback has talent but could use better depth. The offensive line is excellent, but the team lost swing tackle Chris Hubbard in free agency and could use better depth across the board.