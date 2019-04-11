2019 NFL Mock Draft: Colts trade up for dynamic receiver, Jets move down but still get pass-rush help
Plus, Arizona takes Kyler Murray at No. 1 while Cincinnati trades up for Dwayne Haskins
We're inching closer and closer to draft day, which makes this as good a time as any to move forward with my mock draft 5.0, checking in on what might go down later this month.
There's no need for a long preamble. Let's get to it.
|1
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
|2
Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
|3
Mock trade with Jets
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
|4
Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
|5
Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
|6
Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
|7
Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida
|8
Devin White, LB, LSU
|9
Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
|10
Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|11
Mock trade with Bengals
Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
|12
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
|13
Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
|14
Mock trade with Falcons
Andre Dillard, OL, Washington State
|15
Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
|16
Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
|17
Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
|18
Mock trade with Vikings
Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
|19
Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
|20
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
|21
Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
|22
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
|23
Mock trade with Texans
Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
|24
A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
|25
Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
|26
Mock trade with Colts
Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
|27
From Dallas
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
|28
Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame
|29
|Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
If ever there were a team in need of a talent infusion in the defensive backfield, it is the Kansas City Chiefs.
|30
From New Orleans
Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College
|31
Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
|32
Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
