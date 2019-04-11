2019 NFL Mock Draft: Colts trade up for dynamic receiver, Jets move down but still get pass-rush help

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

There's just too much smoke around this match right now for there not to be at least some fire. In this scenario, the Cardinals find a taker for Josh Rosen (the Giants) and get Kliff Kingsbury the player he called the obvious No. 1 pick back in October.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Kyle Shanahan can turn pretty much any pieces into a good offense, but his team entered this offseason badly needing help on defense. San Fran has already spent some money to rectify its issues but bring in Bosa, who provides something much different than any of the 49ers' recent defensive-line draft picks, to give Robert Saleh a devastating pass-rush combination alongside Dee Ford.

Mock trade with Jets Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Cincinnati moves up the board ahead of the Broncos and Raiders in order to land Zac Taylor his quarterback of the future.

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

The Raiders have three first-round picks and thus a chance to add elite talent at multiple positions. They start here with one of the best defensive linemen in the draft, solidifying the middle of the defense.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Allen's somewhat unexpected drop to No. 5 leads to the Bucs running to the podium to hand in his name.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

The Giants have been hemorrhaging talent in pretty much every area, and by sending Olivier Vernon to the Browns in the Odell Beckham trade, they created a major vacuum on the edge. Sweat is one of the best available, and they snag him here.

Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida

After signing Nick Foles, the Jags need to upgrade the offensive line so that he has time to throw. They already cut right tackle Jermey Parnell, and Taylor can start from Day 1.

Devin White, LB, LSU

The Lions' early free agency moves for Trey Flowers, Jonathan Jones, and Jesse James made their biggest need "anyone who can cover in the middle of the field" and White fits that bill as a full-field playmaking linebacker for Matt Patricia's defense.

Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

There will be some questions about Oliver's ability to rush the passer but there is no doubting his quick-twitch abilities as a penetrator in the run game. He can slide immediately into the spot of the retiring Kyle Williams, and the Buffalo defense won't miss a beat.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Sure, the Broncos traded for Joe Flacco. But they can't possibly view that as a long-term solution. Word at the Senior Bowl and combine was that John Elway is very into Lock, and he slides to the Broncos at No. 10 here.

Mock trade with Bengals Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

The Jets move down eight spots and pick up one of the draft's most athletic edge rushers, giving them a player who can bring what they expected to get from Anthony Barr before he reneged on their free-agent deal. Plus, they recoup some of the value they gave up to move up the board for Sam Darnold last year.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

The Packers addressed their needs on the edge (Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith) and at safety (Adrian Amos) in free agency, so here they give Aaron Rodgers one of the best weapons in the draft. They can use Hockenson in two tight end sets with Jimmy Graham, split either or both of them out wide, or even cut ties with Graham and let Hockenson run with the job.

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

Miami seems content to let Ryan Fitzpatrick start at quarterback for now and looks like a good bet to be picking No. 1 overall next year, which means they'll have a good shot at Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, or Jake Fromm. Whoever they end up with, he'll need to be well-protected, so the Dolphins spring for some offensive line help in the first round here.

Mock trade with Falcons Andre Dillard, OL, Washington State

The Texans jump up in front of the Panthers in order to land the offensive line centerpiece they so desperately need in order to protect Deshaun Watson.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Washington nabs Jones here, which is what motivates the Giants to swing their trade for Rosen, having missed out on the QB they would have taken at No. 17 overall.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

With the top offensive linemen off the board, the Panthers go back to the well and draft another defensive lineman who can help make up for the departed Julius Peppers.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

The Giants add another piece to the defense, which desperately needs help pretty much everywhere.

Mock trade with Vikings Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Indianapolis moves up and adds some deep speed on the outside, giving Andrew Luck one of the most dynamic receiving duos in the league and making this offense even tougher to stop than it already was.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Fant starts his career operating in two-tight end sets with Delanie Walker and eventually becomes the No. 1 guy at the position, giving Marcus Mariota (or whoever replaces him long-term) two big, physical targets alongside Corey Davis.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

With the Devins off the board at linebacker, the Steelers add another cornerback to their growing stable, solidifying the position over the long term.

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

Gary dropping into the Seahawks' laps to pair with fellow Michigan man Frank Clark would be a nice result for the Seahawks.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

Go take a look at the Ravens' depth chart. The wide receiver group is ... abominable. Adding Metcalf here will at least give Lamar Jackson someone reliable to throw the ball to.

Mock trade with Texans Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

The Falcons not only move down the board and pick up draft value, they still fill a position of need with one of the better interior defensive linemen in the draft.

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Playing Brown as a big slot receiver between Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams will give the Raiders a formidable pass-catching trio for the foreseeable future.

Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

The Eagles could always opt for a defensive lineman, of course, but the secondary seems like a bigger need right now.

Mock trade with Colts Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

Minnesota moves down a few slots and solidifies the offensive line, which undermined its season last year.

From Dallas Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Doesn't the name "Greedy Williams" just seem like a Jon Gruden kind of guy?

Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame

The Chargers retained Brandon Mebane but lost Darius Philon, so they find a long-term force for the middle of their defensive line right here.

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

If ever there were a team in need of a talent infusion in the defensive backfield, it is the Kansas City Chiefs.

From New Orleans Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College

Billy Turner was a solid signing, but he's more of a utility lineman than a regular starter. The Packers grab Lindstrom here in order to solidify the interior of the line over the long term.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

With Aqib Talib getting up there in age and uncertainty surrounding Marcus Peters' contract situation, the Rams pick up one of the draft's defensive backs in order to fortify talent along the back end.