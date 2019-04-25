2019 NFL Mock Draft: Four quarterbacks go in the top-10, but none go to the Giants

The Bengals and Redskins jump ahead of the Giants to take quarterbacks

The 2019 NFL Draft is just hours away. All of these months and months of preparation and rumors have finally brought us here, so it feels appropriate to get in one last mock draft before the festivities kick off later Thursday night.

As usual, it feels like the quarterbacks are just going to go so much higher than we were initially led to believe. Rumors have been running rampant about several teams moving up for their preferred passer, and in this mock, two different teams jump into the top five to do just that. That has the cascading effect of pushing several quality defensive prospects down the board, which benefits the teams in the mid-to-late part of the first round. Without further ado, let's get things rolling ... 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
7 		POSITION RNK
1
PAYDS
4361 		RUYDS
1001 		INTS
7 		TDS
54
At this point, there has just been too much smoke around this for too long for it not to actually happen.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa EDGE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
1 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
14 		TFL
6 		SACKS
4 		FF
1
The 49ers stand pat, land arguably the best player in the draft, and complete the years-long overhaul of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 3
  Mock Trade from New York Jets
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
12 		POSITION RNK
2
PAYDS
4831 		RUYDS
108 		INTS
8 		TDS
54
Cincinnati makes the first move among the teams jockeying for the non-Murray quarterbacks, landing the guy many consider the best pocket passer in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
2 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
71 		TFL
19.5 		SACKS
8 		PD
1
Jon Gruden adds a stud interior lineman to play in the middle of a defense that still needs a lot of help.
Round 1 - Pick 5
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
39 		POSITION RNK
4
PAYDS
2674 		RUYDS
319 		INTS
9 		TDS
25
Washington jumps up ahead of the Giants to land its preferred quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Josh Allen EDGE
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
3 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
88 		TFL
21.5 		SACKS
17 		PD
5
With two teams moving up for passers, the Giants have Allen fall into their lap.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
6 		POSITION RNK
1
After bringing in Nick Foles, the Jaguars give him some help up front.
Round 1 - Pick 8
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Ed Oliver DL
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
4 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
54 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
3 		PD
2
Detroit is a prime trade-down candidate and the Falcons love Oliver, so they move up to grab him right here.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
13 		POSITION RNK
2
With the best defensive linemen off the board, Buffalo grabs another piece for its offensive line makeover.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
23 		POSITION RNK
3
PAYDS
3498 		RUYDS
175 		INTS
8 		TDS
34
Joe Flacco is not the long-term answer, and the hot rumor since the Senior Bowl has been that John Elway loves Lock.
Round 1 - Pick 11
  Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Brian Burns EDGE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
14 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
52 		TFL
15.5 		SACKS
10 		FF
3
Moving down and still picking up one of the draft's best and most athletic edge rushers is a great result for the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 12
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
10 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
49 		REYDS
760 		YDS/REC
15.5 		TDS
7
The Packers have been trying for a couple years now to give Aaron Rodgers an athletic, playmaking tight end. Hockenson makes for a perfect fit.
Round 1 - Pick 13
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
15 		POSITION RNK
3
Carolina jumps up a few spots to land its preferred offensive lineman to protect Cam Newton.
Round 1 - Pick 14
  Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
5 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
123 		TFL
12 		SACKS
3 		PD
6
Detroit moves down and adds what it desperately needs: speed and athleticism in the middle of its defense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
  Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
11 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
66 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
4.5 		PD
4
Tampa also moves down and also lands a desperately-needed athletic linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 16
  Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Montez Sweat EDGE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
8 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
52 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
12 		FF
1
The Dolphins, after picking up extra value by sliding a few picks backward, add a top edge rusher to begin overhauling their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
  From Cleveland Browns
Christian Wilkins DL
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
19 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
51 		TFL
14 		SACKS
5.5 		PD
2
Coming out of the draft with Allen and Wilkins would actually be pretty good for the Giants ... assuming they can also land a quarterback to replace Eli Manning somehow.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
16 		POSITION RNK
4
Minnesota's offensive line undermined its entire season last year, and they need to add some help there.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
20 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
39 		REYDS
519 		YDS/REC
13.3 		TDS
7
Fant works in two-tight end sets alongside Delanie Walker early on, and takes over for him as the top guy eventually.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
25 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
33 		INTS
2 		PD
9 		FF
0
Even after signing Steven Nelson, the Steelers still need some help in the defensive backfield. Williams is arguably the best cover corner in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Clelin Ferrell EDGE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
17 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
55 		TFL
20 		SACKS
11.5 		FF
3
After trading Frank Clark earlier this week, the Seahawks spring for a replacement right here.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
29 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
75 		REYDS
1318 		YDS/REC
17.6 		TDS
10
Lamar Jackson needs to throw to somebody. Might as well be the fastest receiver in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Chris Lindstrom OL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
32 		POSITION RNK
7
If Houston doesn't pick a lineman, we need to put Deshaun Watson in bubble wrap for the entire season.
Round 1 - Pick 24
  From Chicago Bears
Byron Murphy CB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
26 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
58 		INTS
4 		PD
13 		FF
1
The Raiders need more than just one guy to upgrade their defense, and Murphy's style fits well with defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Rock Ya-Sin CB
Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
46 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
47 		INTS
2 		PD
12 		FF
0
A running back or defensive lineman is always possible, but it still feels like DB is the Eagles' biggest need.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jeffery Simmons DL
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
24 		POSITION RNK
6
TACKLES
63 		TFL
18 		SACKS
2 		PD
4
The Colts added some help along the defensive line earlier this offseason, and Simmons would help even more down the line. they might have to wait for him to debut, but it'd be worth it at this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 27
  From Dallas Cowboys
N'Keal Harry WR
Arizona State - Jr - 6'2 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
34 		POSITION RNK
4
REC
73 		REYDS
1088 		YDS/REC
14.9 		TDS
11
Adding Harry to Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams would provide a nice group of weapons for Oakland's offense to work with.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
31 		POSITION RNK
7
TACKLES
28 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
7 		FF
2
The Chargers need to add some more help up the middle on defense and Tillery is a perfect fit.
Round 1 - Pick 29
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S
Florida - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
40 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
71 		INTS
4 		PD
2 		FF
0
Gardner-Johnson is obviously not Earl Thomas, but he's a nice fit for the way Seattle wants to play.
Round 1 - Pick 30
  From New Orleans Saints
Garrett Bradbury OL
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
22 		POSITION RNK
5
Bradbury could help at one of several spots along Green Bay's offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Deandre Baker CB
Georgia - Sr - 5'11 / 193 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
36 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
40 		INTS
2 		PD
9 		FF
1
With the uncertainty surrounding the contractual futures of Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, the Rams add another defensive back to their stable.
Round 1 - Pick 32
A.J. Brown WR
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'0 / 226 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
30 		POSITION RNK
3
REC
85 		REYDS
1320 		YDS/REC
15.5 		TDS
6
The Patriots finally, at long last take a wide receiver in the first round.
CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

