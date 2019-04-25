2019 NFL Mock Draft: Four quarterbacks go in the top-10, but none go to the Giants
The Bengals and Redskins jump ahead of the Giants to take quarterbacks
The 2019 NFL Draft is just hours away. All of these months and months of preparation and rumors have finally brought us here, so it feels appropriate to get in one last mock draft before the festivities kick off later Thursday night.
As usual, it feels like the quarterbacks are just going to go so much higher than we were initially led to believe. Rumors have been running rampant about several teams moving up for their preferred passer, and in this mock, two different teams jump into the top five to do just that. That has the cascading effect of pushing several quality defensive prospects down the board, which benefits the teams in the mid-to-late part of the first round. Without further ado, let's get things rolling ...
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa EDGE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Josh Allen EDGE
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Ed Oliver DL
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Brian Burns EDGE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Montez Sweat EDGE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
From Cleveland Browns
Christian Wilkins DL
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
Clelin Ferrell EDGE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Chris Lindstrom OL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
From Chicago Bears
Byron Murphy CB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
Rock Ya-Sin CB
Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jeffery Simmons DL
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
From Dallas Cowboys
N'Keal Harry WR
Arizona State - Jr - 6'2 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
From Kansas City Chiefs
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S
Florida - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
From New Orleans Saints
Garrett Bradbury OL
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Deandre Baker CB
Georgia - Sr - 5'11 / 193 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
A.J. Brown WR
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'0 / 226 LBS
