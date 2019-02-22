2019 NFL Mock Draft: Jets trade back and land T.J. Hockenson, Dwayne Haskins goes to Giants

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Buzz at the combine could fuel speculation that Bosa won't go No. 1 overall here to the Cardinals. Until that happens, he should be considered the best player in this draft, and the Cardinals have a need on the outside of their defensive line, so he's the top pick.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Everyone expects Allen to erupt in Indianapolis, and such a development -- along with his 17 sacks in 2018 at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds -- would make him a very appealing prospect here for the edge-needy 49ers.

Mock trade with Jets Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

The Redskins are a team -- with a front office and coaching staff -- in dire need of an infusion of excitement. The Murray-Robert Griffin III comparisons would represent the low-hanging fruit here, but Murray is a more polished pocket passer than RG3 was, and he can work underneath routes in Jay Gruden's West Coast Offense. I think the Murray hype train goes full steam ahead after the combine.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

Quinnen Williams will be strongly considered here. I just think Mike Mayock, Jon Gruden and Co. will prioritize outside pass rusher over interior rusher with Maurice Hurst and P.J. Hall already on the roster. Ferrell is a multi-year, high-level producer with an advancing repertoire of pass-rushing moves and plenty of athleticism.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Had Quinnen Williams been gone, Greedy Williams would be the pick here, and I still think he'll be near the top of the Buccaneers' board when that crystallizes closer to the draft. But the Williams from Alabama would form a stellar interior pass-rushing duo with 2018 first-round pick Vita Vea.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Everything coming out of the Giants front office over the past few months has centered around Eli Manning as the team's starter in 2019. That doesn't preclude them from taking Haskins, a talented pocket passer with one year of collegiate starting experience.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Believe it or not, the Jaguars could actually use an injection of youth on their defensive line. Taven Bryan, the rookie who flashed in 2018, needs a young running mate. Oliver is too talented to pass up here for Jacksonville. Nick Foles lands with the Jags in free agency.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

The Lions certainly need to address the outside pass rusher spot. They also need more depth behind star corner Darius Slay. Williams represents good value here, with serious No. 1 cornerback potential.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Williams spent a season with current Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll at Alabama, and given his stellar technique and meticulous attention to detail, he seems like a perfect pick for Buffalo, a club in need of help up front on offense.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Why not give Joe Flacco another big, downfield weapon to pair with Courtland Sutton? Denver looks to be ready to turn the page at receiver and Metcalf, Sutton and 2018 fourth-rounder DaeSean Hamilton would be the new featured targets for the Broncos.

Devin White, LB, LSU

The Bengals desperately need to upgrade their linebacker group, and White is a springy, high-energy prospect who'd infuse life to that unit.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Sweat's length, high motor and speed-to-power conversion make him one of the most alluring edge rushers in this class. He's the type of player Green Bay needs in Mike Pettine's defense.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

In this mock, I'm assuming the Dolphins are content with a down 2019 in hopes of landing either Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 Draft. Drafting a franchise tackle a year before that in Taylor would be a shrewd move.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

How about something other than a defensive tackle for the Falcons in Round 1? Since Dan Quinn's arrival in Atlanta, the Falcons have poured early draft capital into the defense ... then they drafted Calvin Ridley in the first round last year. Ford can start at right guard from Day One and give the Falcons a great return on investment.

Mock trade with Redskins T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

The Jets have the second-most cap space in the NFL (behind the Colts) and many holes to fill. Hockenson would be a tantalizing option. Yes, Chris Herndon had a solid rookie season, but two good tight ends are better than one good tight end. New York wanted to move back to regain some of the picks it lost in the ascension to get Sam Darnold in 2018. The Jets receive Washington's 2020 first-round pick and a fifth-round selection in 2019.

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

The Panthers must do everything possible to build a brick wall around Cam Newton. Risner can play any spot on the offensive line and is a nasty battler with good technique and footwork.

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

The Browns clearly have a thing for yards-after-the-catch receivers (see: the trade for Jarvis Landry). Brown is a wizard in space and has a thick, muscular body. He can win in jump-ball situations too.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

This is a position that must be addressed early for the Vikings. Riley Reiff has been a free agent bust and the team can't lean on 2018 second-rounder Brian O'Neill to be the savior on the other side. Dillard has awesome pass-blocking skills and upper-level athleticism.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Burns is a long, lanky edge rusher in need of bulk to hold up on the edge in the NFL. He has an awesome inside move and flashes of elite bend around the corner.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Another week, another Harmon-to-the-Steelers pick. Harmon, James Washington, and, of course, JuJu Smith-Schuster would represent a young, fun, and diversely talented wideout group in the Steel City.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR,Stanford

It's hard to find a team that seemingly prioritizes ball skills at receiver more than the Seahawks. It's time to give Russell Wilson a big man on the outside. Arcega-Whiteside is the best rebounder in a loaded receiver class.

Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College.

The Ravens could lose Za'Darius Smith in free agency, and Allen would be a perfect stand-in as a large, powerful edge rusher who could slide inside and win with quickness against guards.

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

At this point, the Texans essentially have to get the best offensive lineman available when they go on the clock in Round 1. In this scenario, that player would be Little, a long, athletic pass-protecting specialist.

From Chicago Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

The Raiders need a leader at linebacker. They got good returns from undrafted free agent rookie Jason Cabinda in 2018 but have to add more athleticism to the position. Bush is short but oozes athletic talent. He flies to the football.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

The Eagles could go in a lot of directions here. They can't pass on a player as naturally talented as Murphy. He'd be an instant starter in their secondary and can comfortably line up against speedy receivers anywhere.

Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

Deandre Baker would be in the mix if the board fell this way, Johnson's length and athleticism combination is too appealing to pass here for a team in need of an alpha outside corner.

From Dallas Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Yes, Butler put a hefty amount of drops on film in 2018. He also dazzled down the field and after the catch at 6-6 and over 220 pounds. He's the type of receiver Oakland needs to provide to Derek Carr.

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Tillery can disappear for stretches. When he's on, his flashes are top-10 worthy. He's a tall, heavy-handed, high-motor interior disruptor who'll flourish on the inside with the Chargers.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Exquisite team-prospect pairing. Baker isn't a super twitchy, long-armed freak. He's a mirroring master who sticks to receivers and gets his hands on plenty of footballs.

From New Orleans Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

The Packers could use a safety who can range from the deep middle and make game-changing plays in coverage. Adderley has the athleticism to be a difference-maker on the back end.

Garrett Bradbury, OC, NC State

This may seem a bit early for Bradbury because he needs to add weight at the next level, but with the amount of zone running plays the Rams run, this supremely athletic pivot is a smart investment for Sean McVay's club.