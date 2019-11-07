2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals, Bucs land new QBs in top 10 as Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston get the boot

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd Burrow has been rising. The Athens native travels three hours west to play in the state's Queen City. He is a bit like Jared Goff, whom Zac Taylor was familiar with in Los Angeles.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Young is a special talent. He is better than Bradley Chubb and could quickly join the tier that features the likes of Myles Garrett, Von Miller and Khalil Mack.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets will prioritize their offensive line this offseason. Thomas is the best available. New York must protect Sam Darnold's spleen.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Okudah is the best player available if the team chooses not to take a quarterback. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa would be the clear choice here if they choose to go that route.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons is a great sideline-to-sideline player. Atlanta's defense has been pathetic this season. It is unacceptable and likely to lead to additional coaching changes.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Sterling Shepard has battled concussions and Golden Tate is in the later stages of his career. It is a deep wide receiver class and, for that reason, the team may elect to punt until later in the draft. It is tough to pass up on Jeudy with this pick, however.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Offensive line is obviously the biggest need for the Browns but Delpit is the best player on the board. He happens to play a position of need as well. GM John Dorsey could theoretically broach the idea of trading for Trent Williams again.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Tagovailoa has great accuracy and makes good decisions. He is the anti-thesis of Jameis Winston, which will entice Bruce Arians.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Courtland Sutton has been fantastic this season but he needs help now that Emmanuel Sanders is gone. Ruggs is lightning quick and difficult to bottle in space.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 10 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Lamb has great body control. Oakland needs a threat outside of Tyrell Williams; Antonio Brown was supposed to be that player but that plan became publicly engulfed in flames. Lamb's presence could open up the field for Williams and Hunter Renfrow.

Round 1 - Pick 11 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa is a gifted player although his stats may not jump off the page. Kliff Kingsbury's offense is finally churning so it is time for the defense catch up to speed.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Lucas Niang OL TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit is doing some good things right now. Although they are losing the chase within that division, they are not far from being right there the next few years. Niang could aid them on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 13 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd How long could Tennessee realistically rely on Cameron Wake? Jeffrey Simmons is an incredible talent. The team could benefit from additional pass rush. Chaisson shows elite traits, but can he stay healthy?

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th The Los Angeles Chargers ...or is it the London Chargers? They could use Wirfs talents on the edge or inside. He needs to play more consistently but his ceiling looks very high.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th D.J. Chark has been better than expected this season but he would be well-served by the addition of Higgins.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Oakland traded Gareon Conley, which created a need. They drafted Trayvon Mullen a year ago but the team needs more production from that group.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 17 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Miami traded Kenyan Drake, while Kalen Ballage would be a nice complimentary piece for Swift, who is a great package of determination, speed, blocking ability, pass-catching ability and strength.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 7th Philadelphia needs cornerback help. Fulton has some inconsistencies but his talent is clear.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 19 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Taven Bryan experiment has not worked out. Jacksonville has some promising pieces in their front seven with the likes of Josh Allen, Calais Campbell and Myles Jack. The addition of Kinlaw would only solidify that front.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jared Pinkney TE Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina is eventually going to move on from Greg Olsen and provide their quarterback with an emergency outlet. Pinkney is talented as a pass catcher and blocker.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Hall suffered a season-ending injury unfortunately but he should be recovered in time for training camp. He shows fluid ability in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd A similar draft plan seems to play itself out every week in my mock draft. Indianapolis deploys smaller linebackers so having a bigger body in front of them would occupy blockers, allowing them to make more plays.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Gross-Matos is a productive pass rusher. There is no substitute for applying pressure on the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Kansas City has some deficiencies along their offensive line, specifically up the middle. Humphrey is a brick wall.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Miami needs to upgrade their offensive line and Biadasz was the best option on the board. He may not have been the best player overall but, at some point, the team needs to take a stand and improve protection for the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Prince Tega Wanogho OT Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Seattle could minimally use an upgrade at right tackle if they elect to trudge forward with Duane Brown at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Green Bay invested on the edge this offseason and it paid off. By adding Moses, they get more hard-nosed play up the middle. He was the best player on the board at this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Edge rushers in general have been a common link to the Bills as a replacement for Jerry Hughes. Weaver is great at getting off blocks and pressuring the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Baltimore's linebacker unit has been a weakness. Murray is a fluid, sideline-to-sideline linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th There is no secret that New Orleans was in the market for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. Shenault would be a great complimentary piece to Michael Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th New England has also battled injuries in addition to allowing talented linemen to leave in free agency. Leatherwood would be able to play right tackle or potentially left tackle, which would allow the Patriots some versatility as well as the chance to move Isaiah Wynn to guard.