2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals, Bucs land new QBs in top 10 as Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston get the boot

Plus the Dolphins land three players who rank first at their position and the Saints add another dynamic receiver

The 2020 NFL Draft will be hosted by Las Vegas but the Cincinnati Bengals currently have the first overall pick and the Miami Dolphins have three first-round selections. A league overcome with interest in spreading the field and adding skill talent will find several elite options and even some ability into Day 2 and Day 3. It is likely going to be a draft class where some Pro Bowl caliber talents are taken beyond the first round. 

The season is more than halfway complete so the draft order is starting to take shape. CBS Sports has the latest projection of where college football's elite players will be playing professionally next season. 

The draft order is based on team records through the first nine weeks of the season.   

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Burrow has been rising. The Athens native travels three hours west to play in the state's Queen City. He is a bit like Jared Goff, whom Zac Taylor was familiar with in Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Young is a special talent. He is better than Bradley Chubb and could quickly join the tier that features the likes of Myles Garrett, Von Miller and Khalil Mack.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets will prioritize their offensive line this offseason. Thomas is the best available. New York must protect Sam Darnold's spleen.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Okudah is the best player available if the team chooses not to take a quarterback. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa would be the clear choice here if they choose to go that route.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Simmons is a great sideline-to-sideline player. Atlanta's defense has been pathetic this season. It is unacceptable and likely to lead to additional coaching changes.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Sterling Shepard has battled concussions and Golden Tate is in the later stages of his career. It is a deep wide receiver class and, for that reason, the team may elect to punt until later in the draft. It is tough to pass up on Jeudy with this pick, however.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Offensive line is obviously the biggest need for the Browns but Delpit is the best player on the board. He happens to play a position of need as well. GM John Dorsey could theoretically broach the idea of trading for Trent Williams again.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Tagovailoa has great accuracy and makes good decisions. He is the anti-thesis of Jameis Winston, which will entice Bruce Arians.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Courtland Sutton has been fantastic this season but he needs help now that Emmanuel Sanders is gone. Ruggs is lightning quick and difficult to bottle in space.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 10
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Lamb has great body control. Oakland needs a threat outside of Tyrell Williams; Antonio Brown was supposed to be that player but that plan became publicly engulfed in flames. Lamb's presence could open up the field for Williams and Hunter Renfrow.
Round 1 - Pick 11
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Epenesa is a gifted player although his stats may not jump off the page. Kliff Kingsbury's offense is finally churning so it is time for the defense catch up to speed.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Detroit is doing some good things right now. Although they are losing the chase within that division, they are not far from being right there the next few years. Niang could aid them on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 13
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
How long could Tennessee realistically rely on Cameron Wake? Jeffrey Simmons is an incredible talent. The team could benefit from additional pass rush. Chaisson shows elite traits, but can he stay healthy?
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Los Angeles Chargers ...or is it the London Chargers? They could use Wirfs talents on the edge or inside. He needs to play more consistently but his ceiling looks very high.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
4th
D.J. Chark has been better than expected this season but he would be well-served by the addition of Higgins.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Lamar Jackson CB
Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Oakland traded Gareon Conley, which created a need. They drafted Trayvon Mullen a year ago but the team needs more production from that group.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 17
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Miami traded Kenyan Drake, while Kalen Ballage would be a nice complimentary piece for Swift, who is a great package of determination, speed, blocking ability, pass-catching ability and strength.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
7th
Philadelphia needs cornerback help. Fulton has some inconsistencies but his talent is clear.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Taven Bryan experiment has not worked out. Jacksonville has some promising pieces in their front seven with the likes of Josh Allen, Calais Campbell and Myles Jack. The addition of Kinlaw would only solidify that front.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jared Pinkney TE
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
1st
Carolina is eventually going to move on from Greg Olsen and provide their quarterback with an emergency outlet. Pinkney is talented as a pass catcher and blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Hall suffered a season-ending injury unfortunately but he should be recovered in time for training camp. He shows fluid ability in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
A similar draft plan seems to play itself out every week in my mock draft. Indianapolis deploys smaller linebackers so having a bigger body in front of them would occupy blockers, allowing them to make more plays.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
Gross-Matos is a productive pass rusher. There is no substitute for applying pressure on the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Creed Humphrey OL
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
Kansas City has some deficiencies along their offensive line, specifically up the middle. Humphrey is a brick wall.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tyler Biadasz OL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Miami needs to upgrade their offensive line and Biadasz was the best option on the board. He may not have been the best player overall but, at some point, the team needs to take a stand and improve protection for the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Prince Tega Wanogho OT
Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Seattle could minimally use an upgrade at right tackle if they elect to trudge forward with Duane Brown at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Green Bay invested on the edge this offseason and it paid off. By adding Moses, they get more hard-nosed play up the middle. He was the best player on the board at this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Curtis Weaver LB
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Edge rushers in general have been a common link to the Bills as a replacement for Jerry Hughes. Weaver is great at getting off blocks and pressuring the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Baltimore's linebacker unit has been a weakness. Murray is a fluid, sideline-to-sideline linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
There is no secret that New Orleans was in the market for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. Shenault would be a great complimentary piece to Michael Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
8th
New England has also battled injuries in addition to allowing talented linemen to leave in free agency. Leatherwood would be able to play right tackle or potentially left tackle, which would allow the Patriots some versatility as well as the chance to move Isaiah Wynn to guard.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
The 49ers have battled injuries along their offensive line all season, and it has been their lone vulnerability. San Francisco begins to fortify the unit here.

