2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals, Bucs land new QBs in top 10 as Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston get the boot
Plus the Dolphins land three players who rank first at their position and the Saints add another dynamic receiver
The 2020 NFL Draft will be hosted by Las Vegas but the Cincinnati Bengals currently have the first overall pick and the Miami Dolphins have three first-round selections. A league overcome with interest in spreading the field and adding skill talent will find several elite options and even some ability into Day 2 and Day 3. It is likely going to be a draft class where some Pro Bowl caliber talents are taken beyond the first round.
The season is more than halfway complete so the draft order is starting to take shape. CBS Sports has the latest projection of where college football's elite players will be playing professionally next season.
The draft order is based on team records through the first nine weeks of the season.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Burrow has been rising. The Athens native travels three hours west to play in the state's Queen City. He is a bit like Jared Goff, whom Zac Taylor was familiar with in Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Young is a special talent. He is better than Bradley Chubb and could quickly join the tier that features the likes of Myles Garrett, Von Miller and Khalil Mack.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Jets will prioritize their offensive line this offseason. Thomas is the best available. New York must protect Sam Darnold's spleen.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Okudah is the best player available if the team chooses not to take a quarterback. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa would be the clear choice here if they choose to go that route.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Simmons is a great sideline-to-sideline player. Atlanta's defense has been pathetic this season. It is unacceptable and likely to lead to additional coaching changes.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Sterling Shepard has battled concussions and Golden Tate is in the later stages of his career. It is a deep wide receiver class and, for that reason, the team may elect to punt until later in the draft. It is tough to pass up on Jeudy with this pick, however.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Offensive line is obviously the biggest need for the Browns but Delpit is the best player on the board. He happens to play a position of need as well. GM John Dorsey could theoretically broach the idea of trading for Trent Williams again.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Tagovailoa has great accuracy and makes good decisions. He is the anti-thesis of Jameis Winston, which will entice Bruce Arians.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Courtland Sutton has been fantastic this season but he needs help now that Emmanuel Sanders is gone. Ruggs is lightning quick and difficult to bottle in space.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 10
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Lamb has great body control. Oakland needs a threat outside of Tyrell Williams; Antonio Brown was supposed to be that player but that plan became publicly engulfed in flames. Lamb's presence could open up the field for Williams and Hunter Renfrow.
Round 1 - Pick 11
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Epenesa is a gifted player although his stats may not jump off the page. Kliff Kingsbury's offense is finally churning so it is time for the defense catch up to speed.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Detroit is doing some good things right now. Although they are losing the chase within that division, they are not far from being right there the next few years. Niang could aid them on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 13
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
How long could Tennessee realistically rely on Cameron Wake? Jeffrey Simmons is an incredible talent. The team could benefit from additional pass rush. Chaisson shows elite traits, but can he stay healthy?
Round 1 - Pick 14
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
The Los Angeles Chargers ...or is it the London Chargers? They could use Wirfs talents on the edge or inside. He needs to play more consistently but his ceiling looks very high.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
D.J. Chark has been better than expected this season but he would be well-served by the addition of Higgins.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Oakland traded Gareon Conley, which created a need. They drafted Trayvon Mullen a year ago but the team needs more production from that group.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Miami traded Kenyan Drake, while Kalen Ballage would be a nice complimentary piece for Swift, who is a great package of determination, speed, blocking ability, pass-catching ability and strength.
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Philadelphia needs cornerback help. Fulton has some inconsistencies but his talent is clear.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Taven Bryan experiment has not worked out. Jacksonville has some promising pieces in their front seven with the likes of Josh Allen, Calais Campbell and Myles Jack. The addition of Kinlaw would only solidify that front.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Carolina is eventually going to move on from Greg Olsen and provide their quarterback with an emergency outlet. Pinkney is talented as a pass catcher and blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Hall suffered a season-ending injury unfortunately but he should be recovered in time for training camp. He shows fluid ability in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
A similar draft plan seems to play itself out every week in my mock draft. Indianapolis deploys smaller linebackers so having a bigger body in front of them would occupy blockers, allowing them to make more plays.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Gross-Matos is a productive pass rusher. There is no substitute for applying pressure on the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
Kansas City has some deficiencies along their offensive line, specifically up the middle. Humphrey is a brick wall.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Miami needs to upgrade their offensive line and Biadasz was the best option on the board. He may not have been the best player overall but, at some point, the team needs to take a stand and improve protection for the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs
Seattle could minimally use an upgrade at right tackle if they elect to trudge forward with Duane Brown at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Green Bay invested on the edge this offseason and it paid off. By adding Moses, they get more hard-nosed play up the middle. He was the best player on the board at this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Edge rushers in general have been a common link to the Bills as a replacement for Jerry Hughes. Weaver is great at getting off blocks and pressuring the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Baltimore's linebacker unit has been a weakness. Murray is a fluid, sideline-to-sideline linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
There is no secret that New Orleans was in the market for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. Shenault would be a great complimentary piece to Michael Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
New England has also battled injuries in addition to allowing talented linemen to leave in free agency. Leatherwood would be able to play right tackle or potentially left tackle, which would allow the Patriots some versatility as well as the chance to move Isaiah Wynn to guard.
Round 1 - Pick 32
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The 49ers have battled injuries along their offensive line all season, and it has been their lone vulnerability. San Francisco begins to fortify the unit here.
