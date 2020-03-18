2020 NFL Mock Draft: Buccaneers give Tom Brady help up front, Vikings get Diggs replacement with Bills pick
The Buccaneers can't pass on an offensive tackle in Round 1, and the Vikings need to add a receiver
Tom Brady is going to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Strange, but phenomenally exciting for the NFC South. We need Tampa Tom in a creamsicle uniform immediately. Now Bruce Arians' club needs to fortify its blocking unit.
Read on to see what the Vikings and 49ers do with their just-acquired first-round picks, what the Chargers do to address the quarterback position, and more. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
The Pick Six Podcast fired up an emergency episode to break down everything you need to know about Brady landing with the Buccaneers. Give it a listen below, and be sure to subscribe on your favorite platform:
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
No changes. Burrow to Bengals at No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
At this point, I think the Redskins still go Young at No. 2 despite getting a plethora of calls about Tua at this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Okudah was the longest, largest cornerback at the combine and tested through the roof. Matt Patricia needs press man specialists for his defense to really cook. Easy decision.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Really a no-brainer for the Giants after signing James Bradberry and Blake Martinez in free agency. Get Daniel Jones a premier pass-protector.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Dream come true for the Dolphins here with Tua falling into their lap. After the dust settles on the free-agent quarterback market, there's likely to be a team that wants to leapfrog Miami to get the Alabama passer. For now, he lands in South Beach.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Herbert doesn't need to play instantly with Tyrod Taylor on the roster but does give the franchise long-term viability at the game's most vital position.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
So you like high-caliber athletes, Matt Rhule? Here you go.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
After the blockbuster trade to acquire DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals make the logical choice to fortify the left tackle spot with the mountainous Becton.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
How about this pairing? Jacksonville very well could trade Nick Foles in the near future, and Love could start behind Gardner Minshew then ultimately take over, at the latest, in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
After signing right tackle Jack Conklin to a big deal in free agency, this may seem like an overreaction up front, but it's not. The line was pretty bad in 2019, and Thomas is a road-grader in the run game with mostly solid pass-protection chops.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
The offensive line still needs to be addressed, but so does the receiver group and Jeudy falls into the lap of Gang Green.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
The Raiders have mostly addressed the defense in free agency and Ruggs gives Derek Carr a freaky speedster and YAC monster.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Kyle Shanahan probably loves YAC ability more than any other coach in the league, and Lamb is the best YAC wideout in this class by a wide margin.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Now with Tom Brady in the mix, the Buccaneers have to prioritize strengthening the offensive line, and Wills is a plug-and-play right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
The Broncos have to add some beef inside on their defensive front. Brown is the best run defender in the class and flashed as a pass rusher in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 16
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
After the release of Desmond Trufant, the Falcons will be in the market for a No. 1 cornerback. Henderson fits the bill here.
Round 1 - Pick 17
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
After losing Robert Quinn, the Cowboys want another bendy, edge rusher with juice on the edge. That describes Chaisson perfectly.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Dolphins add another piece to their defensive line in Epenesa, who can win with power on the edge or hand work and quickness in the middle.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Fulton has two years of super-clean tape in the SEC and the speed to stay with wideouts down the field.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
With Calais Campbell gone, the Jaguars get another tall, incredibly disruptive defensive lineman who can play anywhere up front.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Jefferson showed off unexpected speed at the combine and was outstanding in contested-catch situations in 2019 at LSU.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Minnesota uses the pick it got from Buffalo in the Stefon Diggs trade to add a small, quick, downfield speedster at wideout.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
With Kyle Van Noy signing with the Dolphins in free agency, the Patriots need a versatile linebacker/edge rusher hybrid. That's what Bill Belichick gets here in Baun.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
The Saints get arguably the most difficult-to-tackle receiver in this class in Shenault to pair with Michael Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
The Vikings re-invested in Kirk Cousins, so they get him an upgrade at the left tackle spot in Jones.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Cleveland needs to get stronger in his lower half, but his pass protection technique and athletic prowess pop in every game. Good option for the Dolphins.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Welcome to the first round, Mr. Peart. He was one of the longest and most athletic tackles at the combine and has instant starting ability at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Murray has all the twitch you could want in a linebacker and is an outstanding blitzer. He'd be in for huge statistics behind Baltimore's mammoth defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Even with the free-agent signing of Vic Beasley, the Titans could use more edge rush. Gross-Matos might not be completely NFL ready but has been an ascending player in college and has an exquisite defensive end frame.
Round 1 - Pick 30
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Kenny Clark needs a running mate on the inside, and Blacklock has a lightning quick first step.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Instead of double-dipping in the first round, the 49ers are content trading out to get some Day 2 picks, and the Colts pick Eason to be the heir apparent to Philip Rivers.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Love this pairing. Igbinoghene is a freaky athlete with some rawness to his game, but he also had high-level reps in the SEC on the outside.
