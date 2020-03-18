2020 NFL Mock Draft: Buccaneers give Tom Brady help up front, Vikings get Diggs replacement with Bills pick

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st No changes. Burrow to Bengals at No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st At this point, I think the Redskins still go Young at No. 2 despite getting a plethora of calls about Tua at this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Okudah was the longest, largest cornerback at the combine and tested through the roof. Matt Patricia needs press man specialists for his defense to really cook. Easy decision.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Really a no-brainer for the Giants after signing James Bradberry and Blake Martinez in free agency. Get Daniel Jones a premier pass-protector.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Dream come true for the Dolphins here with Tua falling into their lap. After the dust settles on the free-agent quarterback market, there's likely to be a team that wants to leapfrog Miami to get the Alabama passer. For now, he lands in South Beach.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Herbert doesn't need to play instantly with Tyrod Taylor on the roster but does give the franchise long-term viability at the game's most vital position.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st So you like high-caliber athletes, Matt Rhule? Here you go.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd After the blockbuster trade to acquire DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals make the logical choice to fortify the left tackle spot with the mountainous Becton.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd How about this pairing? Jacksonville very well could trade Nick Foles in the near future, and Love could start behind Gardner Minshew then ultimately take over, at the latest, in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th After signing right tackle Jack Conklin to a big deal in free agency, this may seem like an overreaction up front, but it's not. The line was pretty bad in 2019, and Thomas is a road-grader in the run game with mostly solid pass-protection chops.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The offensive line still needs to be addressed, but so does the receiver group and Jeudy falls into the lap of Gang Green.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders have mostly addressed the defense in free agency and Ruggs gives Derek Carr a freaky speedster and YAC monster.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Kyle Shanahan probably loves YAC ability more than any other coach in the league, and Lamb is the best YAC wideout in this class by a wide margin.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Now with Tom Brady in the mix, the Buccaneers have to prioritize strengthening the offensive line, and Wills is a plug-and-play right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos have to add some beef inside on their defensive front. Brown is the best run defender in the class and flashed as a pass rusher in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 16 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd After the release of Desmond Trufant, the Falcons will be in the market for a No. 1 cornerback. Henderson fits the bill here.

Round 1 - Pick 17 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd After losing Robert Quinn, the Cowboys want another bendy, edge rusher with juice on the edge. That describes Chaisson perfectly.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins add another piece to their defensive line in Epenesa, who can win with power on the edge or hand work and quickness in the middle.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Fulton has two years of super-clean tape in the SEC and the speed to stay with wideouts down the field.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd With Calais Campbell gone, the Jaguars get another tall, incredibly disruptive defensive lineman who can play anywhere up front.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Jefferson showed off unexpected speed at the combine and was outstanding in contested-catch situations in 2019 at LSU.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 9th Minnesota uses the pick it got from Buffalo in the Stefon Diggs trade to add a small, quick, downfield speedster at wideout.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th With Kyle Van Noy signing with the Dolphins in free agency, the Patriots need a versatile linebacker/edge rusher hybrid. That's what Bill Belichick gets here in Baun.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th The Saints get arguably the most difficult-to-tackle receiver in this class in Shenault to pair with Michael Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th The Vikings re-invested in Kirk Cousins, so they get him an upgrade at the left tackle spot in Jones.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th Cleveland needs to get stronger in his lower half, but his pass protection technique and athletic prowess pop in every game. Good option for the Dolphins.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Matt Peart OL Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 100th POSITION RNK 21st Welcome to the first round, Mr. Peart. He was one of the longest and most athletic tackles at the combine and has instant starting ability at right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Murray has all the twitch you could want in a linebacker and is an outstanding blitzer. He'd be in for huge statistics behind Baltimore's mammoth defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Even with the free-agent signing of Vic Beasley, the Titans could use more edge rush. Gross-Matos might not be completely NFL ready but has been an ascending player in college and has an exquisite defensive end frame.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Kenny Clark needs a running mate on the inside, and Blacklock has a lightning quick first step.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 5th Instead of double-dipping in the first round, the 49ers are content trading out to get some Day 2 picks, and the Colts pick Eason to be the heir apparent to Philip Rivers.