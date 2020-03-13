2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins pass on Tua Tagovailoa for Jordan Love as five QBs go in top 20 picks

In my Mock 2.0, I had the Miami Dolphins trading up to the third spot to get Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In Mock 3.0, I have the Dolphins passing on him with the fifth pick to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. That might seem crazy, and it probably is, but there is buzz around the league that the Dolphins are intrigued with Love and the injury concerns with Tagovailoa might drive them away.

Tagavailoa was said to have received great medical reports this week about his surgically repaired hip, but there are still hurdles left for him to get past in the next four weeks.

So, for now, I have Miami taking Love, with the Los Angeles Chargers taking Tagaviloa with the next pick at No. 6. I have five quarterbacks going in this first round, with Oregon's Justin Herbert going seventh to the Carolina Panthers and Washington's Jacob Eason going 19th the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is the last pre-free agency mock for me, so most of it will be rendered meaningless in a lot of ways. So take if for what it's worth, but watching Tagovailoa's next few weeks will decide a lot of things as it relates to this draft.