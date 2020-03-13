2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins pass on Tua Tagovailoa for Jordan Love as five QBs go in top 20 picks
Pete Prisco has the Dolphins trading up for Tua in his Mock Draft 2.0
In my Mock 2.0, I had the Miami Dolphins trading up to the third spot to get Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
In Mock 3.0, I have the Dolphins passing on him with the fifth pick to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. That might seem crazy, and it probably is, but there is buzz around the league that the Dolphins are intrigued with Love and the injury concerns with Tagovailoa might drive them away.
Tagavailoa was said to have received great medical reports this week about his surgically repaired hip, but there are still hurdles left for him to get past in the next four weeks.
So, for now, I have Miami taking Love, with the Los Angeles Chargers taking Tagaviloa with the next pick at No. 6. I have five quarterbacks going in this first round, with Oregon's Justin Herbert going seventh to the Carolina Panthers and Washington's Jacob Eason going 19th the Las Vegas Raiders.
This is the last pre-free agency mock for me, so most of it will be rendered meaningless in a lot of ways. So take if for what it's worth, but watching Tagovailoa's next few weeks will decide a lot of things as it relates to this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
This is a lock. Burrow will be the pick for the Bengals, who will be getting a quarterback who should turn this franchise around.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
I know they could consider trading down, but Young is an elite pass rusher who can end up being the best edge rusher in the league. You don't pass on that.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Forget about his so-so workout at the combine. This kid is a force. The Lions need help up front and he would be an immediate impact player.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The draft-niks might not be as high on Thomas as the teams are, which is why I have him in this spot. The Giants need to improve their offensive line and he could play a couple of spots.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
They pass on taking Tua Tagovailoa to take Love, who is a raw talent but one with giant upside.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Could he fall he further than this? It all depends on how he progresses the next few weeks. For now, I have the Chargers taking him.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Even if Cam Newton plays for the Panthers next season, they need to get a quarterback for the future. Herbert has big-time skills, even if he was uneven in college.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
They need a cover player to go with Patrick Peterson and Okudah is the best cover player in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
The run defense was a major issue last year, and Kinlaw has a Chris Jones-look about him. They could go offensive line here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Their left tackle spot was a horror show last season. If they don't trade for one or sign one in free agency, landing one here has to happen.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Their line was a major issue last season. Wirfs is coming off a great combine and he can play either side of the line.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Getting fast and athletic at linebacker will go a long way to improving their defense. This kid can fly.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
They have to get help on the other side to go with T.Y. Hilton. With Jeudy, Hilton and Paris Campbell, they will have a nice trio for whoever plays quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Demar Dotson might not be back at right tackle, so Wills could step in and start right away.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
They have to get faster outside in their offense, so why not land the fastest receiver of them all? He will help open things up for Drew Lock.
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
They've tried for year to fix the outside rush to no avail. Taking Chaisson could be the answer to those issues.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
They will likely lose Byron Jones and Anthony Brown in free agency, so getting a corner is a must. Henderson can fly.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
After trading away Laremy Tunsil, they need to land a left tackle in the worst way. Jones is raw, but he has skills that translate to the NFL.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
We've heard how Derek Carr isn't a favorite of Jon Gruden, so why not take a tall passer with a big arm to replace him?
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
With A.J. Bouye traded to the Broncos, they have a big hole in the secondary. Igbinoghene is a player with outstanding talent who would start right away.
Round 1 - Pick 21
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
He could easily go before Ruggs, but I think Ruggs is a better fit for the Broncos and Lamb would be a great add for Carson Wentz.
Round 1 - Pick 22
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
He ran faster than expected at the combine and the Bills need to get more help for their passing game. At 6-foot-1, he would bring some size to a group that needs it.
Round 1 - Pick 23
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
He doesn't test well, but he does play well. That matters to Bill Belichcik. He would be a nice addition to a team that needs pass-rush help.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Eli Apple is a free agent and you can never have enough corners in their division. Why not take the local kid?
Round 1 - Pick 25
Taylor is a raw, big tackle who could step in on the left side and allow the team to move Riley Reiff to guard.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
They need help all across the offensive line and Ruiz can play guard or center.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
They drafted a pass rusher in the first round last year, so why not another? That's the Seattle way.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
They got by with an average group last season that needs upgrading. Queen would fit with their aggressive scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
With Jack Conklin possibly leaving in free agency, they could land a physical player to take his place in Niang.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
They are likely losing Jake Ryan in free agency, and they had issues there anyway. Murray would be a Day 1 starter.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
It looks like they will lose Jimmie Ward, which means they have a hole to fill on the back end. McKinney would be that guy to do it.
Round 1 - Pick 32
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
You can never have enough corners and they have a free agents in Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller.
