2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins pass on Tua Tagovailoa for Jordan Love as five QBs go in top 20 picks

Pete Prisco has the Dolphins trading up for Tua in his Mock Draft 2.0

In my Mock 2.0, I had the Miami Dolphins trading up to the third spot to get Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. 

In Mock 3.0, I have the Dolphins passing on him with the fifth pick to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. That might seem crazy, and it probably is, but there is buzz around the league that the Dolphins are intrigued with Love and the injury concerns with Tagovailoa might drive them away. 

Tagavailoa was said to have received great medical reports this week about his surgically repaired hip, but there are still hurdles left for him to get past in the next four weeks. 

So, for now, I have Miami taking Love, with the Los Angeles Chargers taking Tagaviloa with the next pick at No. 6. I have five quarterbacks going in this first round, with Oregon's Justin Herbert going seventh to the Carolina Panthers and Washington's Jacob Eason going 19th the Las Vegas Raiders. 

This is the last pre-free agency mock for me, so most of it will be rendered meaningless in a lot of ways. So take if for what it's worth, but watching Tagovailoa's next few weeks will decide a lot of things as it relates to this draft. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This is a lock. Burrow will be the pick for the Bengals, who will be getting a quarterback who should turn this franchise around.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
I know they could consider trading down, but Young is an elite pass rusher who can end up being the best edge rusher in the league. You don't pass on that.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Forget about his so-so workout at the combine. This kid is a force. The Lions need help up front and he would be an immediate impact player.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
The draft-niks might not be as high on Thomas as the teams are, which is why I have him in this spot. The Giants need to improve their offensive line and he could play a couple of spots.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
They pass on taking Tua Tagovailoa to take Love, who is a raw talent but one with giant upside.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Could he fall he further than this? It all depends on how he progresses the next few weeks. For now, I have the Chargers taking him.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Even if Cam Newton plays for the Panthers next season, they need to get a quarterback for the future. Herbert has big-time skills, even if he was uneven in college.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
They need a cover player to go with Patrick Peterson and Okudah is the best cover player in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The run defense was a major issue last year, and Kinlaw has a Chris Jones-look about him. They could go offensive line here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Their left tackle spot was a horror show last season. If they don't trade for one or sign one in free agency, landing one here has to happen.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Their line was a major issue last season. Wirfs is coming off a great combine and he can play either side of the line.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Getting fast and athletic at linebacker will go a long way to improving their defense. This kid can fly.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
They have to get help on the other side to go with T.Y. Hilton. With Jeudy, Hilton and Paris Campbell, they will have a nice trio for whoever plays quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Demar Dotson might not be back at right tackle, so Wills could step in and start right away.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
They have to get faster outside in their offense, so why not land the fastest receiver of them all? He will help open things up for Drew Lock.
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
They've tried for year to fix the outside rush to no avail. Taking Chaisson could be the answer to those issues.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
They will likely lose Byron Jones and Anthony Brown in free agency, so getting a corner is a must. Henderson can fly.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
After trading away Laremy Tunsil, they need to land a left tackle in the worst way. Jones is raw, but he has skills that translate to the NFL.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
5th
We've heard how Derek Carr isn't a favorite of Jon Gruden, so why not take a tall passer with a big arm to replace him?
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Noah Igbinoghene CB
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
With A.J. Bouye traded to the Broncos, they have a big hole in the secondary. Igbinoghene is a player with outstanding talent who would start right away.
Round 1 - Pick 21
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
He could easily go before Ruggs, but I think Ruggs is a better fit for the Broncos and Lamb would be a great add for Carson Wentz.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
He ran faster than expected at the combine and the Bills need to get more help for their passing game. At 6-foot-1, he would bring some size to a group that needs it.
Round 1 - Pick 23
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
He doesn't test well, but he does play well. That matters to Bill Belichcik. He would be a nice addition to a team that needs pass-rush help.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Eli Apple is a free agent and you can never have enough corners in their division. Why not take the local kid?
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alex Taylor OL
NFL Draft • Sr • 6'8" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
97th
POSITION RNK
20th
Taylor is a raw, big tackle who could step in on the left side and allow the team to move Riley Reiff to guard.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
13th
They need help all across the offensive line and Ruiz can play guard or center.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
They drafted a pass rusher in the first round last year, so why not another? That's the Seattle way.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
3rd
They got by with an average group last season that needs upgrading. Queen would fit with their aggressive scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
64th
POSITION RNK
12th
With Jack Conklin possibly leaving in free agency, they could land a physical player to take his place in Niang.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
2nd
They are likely losing Jake Ryan in free agency, and they had issues there anyway. Murray would be a Day 1 starter.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Xavier McKinney S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
It looks like they will lose Jimmie Ward, which means they have a hole to fill on the back end. McKinney would be that guy to do it.
Round 1 - Pick 32
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
You can never have enough corners and they have a free agents in Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller.
CBS Sports Senior Writer

Pete Prisco has covered the NFL for three decades, including working as a beat reporter in Jacksonville for the Jaguars. When he's not watching game tape, you can find Pete on Twitter or dreaming of an... Full Bio

