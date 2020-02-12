2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up for Tua Tagovailoa, Jets draft Henry Ruggs

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st At this point, you can just start reading mock drafts at pick No. 2. Because that's essentially when the draft will really begin. The Bengals are taking Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Washington very well could trade back, but I have a hard time believing Ron Rivera would be cool with the club passing on Young during his first draft as the team's head coach.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd I'm starting to realize the Dolphins aren't just going to be able to lay comfortably in a beach chair at pick No. 5 overall and have Tagovailoa fall right into their lap. They have the ammo to trade up, and in this deal, it'd only take a second-round pick (No. 39 overall) and a late-rounder to get the deal done with Detroit. During his time in New England, Lions GM Bob Quinn saw many trade backs from Bill Belichick.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th I actually really like this prospect-team pairing. Nate Solder was a colossal flop for the Giants, and Daniel Jones needs to be protected better. Becton is a gargantuan, highly athletic tackle who may take some time to acclimate to traditional pass blocking but has all the tools to rock in that area and is a club bouncer at a bar frequented by unruly patrons in the run game.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The defender routinely mocked to the Lions, but two picks later and with extra picks in tow. Good stuff here by Detroit. Okudah is the best man-to-man cornerback in this class by a wide margin.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers have the pieces on defense to stop modern-day offenses. They need more nastiness up front. Wirfs is a superb athlete for his size and got better every season at Iowa.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Could the Panthers be gearing up for a low-key tank in 2020? It's all about the long-term with a new owner and a new head coach, so don't be surprised when Cam Newton is traded in March. Matt Rhule loves freaky athletes, and Simmons is the modern-day linebacker prototype.

Round 1 - Pick 8 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st I keep wavering back and forth between Lamb and an offensive tackle for Arizona. Both position groups are deep in this class, but in this mock, Kliff Kingsbury gives Kyler Murray his familiar target from Oklahoma to jump start the Air Raid in the desert.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The steadiest player in Jacksonville over the past few seasons has quite easily been Calais Campbell, and the towering defensive lineman could be a cap casualty this offseason. Therefore it'd make sense for the Jaguars to replace him with a similarly tall, explosive, dominant pass-rusher like Kinlaw.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Cleveland's new head coach Kevin Stefanski is going to want to run the football, and Thomas is a mack truck in the run game. He's darn impressive in pass protection too, which is a good thing for Baker Mayfield.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd With three tackles off the board, the Jets go with pure speed for Sam Darnold. I'm thinking he's going to run in the 4.20s at the combine, and that type of acceleration down the field historically has not lasted long in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders are so difficult to peg because Derek Carr could definitely be the quarterback in 2020 and I don't think many people would view that as a massive mistake. But Herbert's size, athleticism, starting experience, and arm talent get him drafted inside the top 15.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Free agency or trade route for the Colts at quarterback this offseason, right? If so, they'll need to address the receiver group and do so in a major way with the electric Jeudy here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Shaq Barrett and Chaission would formulate one heck of a dynamic edge-rushing duo in Todd Bowles' defense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos have to get more talent on the inside of their defensive line. This is a rather easy, best-player-available pick for John Elway.

Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa is an instant, three-down defensive lineman who can win from anywhere across Dan Quinn's front.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Diggs is an ultra-physical cornerback who can make plays in man or zone but is best near the line of scrimmage where he can use his length and physicality to disrupt the beginning of receiver's routes.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th This is the sensible pick here for Miami. Get your quarterback early. Then take a high-upside offensive tackle. Jones has All-Pro abilities.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The Raiders get Shenault to be their chain-moving -- but still explosive -- top wideout of the future.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st With McKinney, the Jaguars get a safety who can play as a linebacker and slot corner when he's not ranging from center field toward the sideline.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Higgins is there for Philadelphia. Marvelous situation for Carson Wentz. Higgins has otherworldly ball skills and deceptive long speed.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Somewhat of a surprise pick here for Buffalo, but the club does have a sizable need at No. 2 cornerback, and Fulton is one of the cleanest prospects at that position in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Gross-Matos has prototypical defensive end size and length, and he grew as a pass-rusher in 2019 by utilizing more effective moves at the point of attack.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th Reagor is Brandin Cooks 2.0 and the Saints absolutely need a threatening complementary target to Michael Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th The Vikings suddenly need some defensive line reinforcement, and Blacklock is a big, super-athlete on the interior who Mike Zimmer will love.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th Love this addition for the Dolphins, a rebuilding club that gets a scary downfield weapon for Tagovailoa near the end of Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Another stellar pick I can't move off at this point in time. Delpit is an intimidating presence at strong safety and has good coverage ability. Pete Carroll will clean up his tackling issues.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Weaver is a Ravens-type edge rusher. He's an oversized outside linebacker with quality pass-rushing moves and bend around the corner, and he provides some coverage help.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th Baun is a swiss army knife and is best flying low around the corner. Tennessee has to add to its pass rush, and Mike Vrabel will love Baun's versatility at linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Troy Dye LB Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 86th POSITION RNK 6th Dye may not have first-round athleticism, but he's the most polished coverage linebacker in the class and has a gigantic tackling radius. It's rare to find him out of place on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ashtyn Davis S California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 3rd Davis is a super-rangy free safety in a strong safety's body with a linebacker's mentality against the run.