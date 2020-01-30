2020 NFL Mock Draft: Five quarterbacks taken in top 15, Seattle lands biggest steal of first round
Plus Jacob Eason goes from sleepless in Seattle to the city that never sleeps
A year ago, fans were deprived of quarterback controversy. There will be no shortage in 2020 as teams look to move around for the chance to secure their franchise's future. Five quarterbacks are taken in Round 1, which means teams without the quarterback need benefit by better players falling into their laps.
The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft promises to be very offense-heavy as teams look to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in the modern day NFL.
The draft order is now set through No. 30 overall. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
The Bengals are not even entertaining trade offers here. The stars are aligning.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
A year ago, the Redskins added Montez Sweat in the first round at No. 26 overall. It was great value. They give him a running mate a year later. Young is the top prospect overall and a terror for opposing offensive lines.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Detroit is an interesting team early in the draft. They could trade the pick to a team looking to trade up for a quarterback or could take the best player on their board. Simmons is a defensive chess piece that will elevate everyone's play.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
New York probably needs two offensive tackles but they have only one pick. They take Wills and can address the other spot later in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
The season began with 'Tank for Tua.' Miami did not tank and, instead, exceeded expectations. They still land their potential quarterback of the future at No. 5 overall. Teams may be looking to move up in the draft order to secure Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Brown does not play offensive tackle or quarterback -- both of which are expected to be in high demand early -- but few question that he is one of the five best players available regardless of position. L.A. rides with Tyrod Taylor for a year and snags Brown to enhance the team's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Justin Herbert grew accustomed to throwing screens in Eugene this season, so he will be comfortable getting Christian McCaffrey the ball out of the backfield. He can also push it downfield to D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Jeudy reminds a bit of Larry Fitzgerald because of his commitment to the craft. The Alabama product will likely stick in the NFL for a long time and provide another outlet for Kyler Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The rise of quarterbacks and offensive tackles push an elite prospect like Okudah down. Jacksonville happily accepts their answer to the loss of Jalen Ramsey. Okudah is the top cornerback prospect by a wide margin.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
Becton moves really well for his size. There are areas of his game that will require some work, but few prospects come without flaws. Cleveland is in an enviable position to take either Andrew Thomas or Becton. Either way, they land a long-term solution on one book end.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
New York hopes to undergo wholesale changes along the offensive line. They land a top-tier talent in Thomas. He can be Sam Darnold's left tackle through retirement.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs
Jon Gruden gets a big arm for his offense as the former Georgia quarterback lands in Las Vegas. Eason goes from sleepless in Seattle to the city that never sleeps.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
I drew the comparison between Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love in a recent mock and it has become quite popular since. Love has to make better decisions with the football but he has rare arm talent similar to Mahomes. Indianapolis has one year left on Jacoby Brissett's deal if they need a bridge year to ease their rookie into the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Tampa Bay was starting to sweat as the run on offensive tackles occurred but Wirfs falls happily into their laps. Now, questions remain at the quarterback position.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Rinse and repeat. Sorry, Denver, my pick lacks originality yet again. The idea of adding Ruggs to that offense is a dream.
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Atlanta adds some much needed pass rush help. If Chaisson is able to stay healthy, then he has elite traits. Teams were unable to stop him when he was at his best this season.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Dallas needs to upgrade their secondary. In an ideal world, they would retain Byron Jones. Delpit has slid a bit in the public's eyes but his upside is off the chart. It is a high-risk, high-reward type of selection and Jerry Jones is not shy.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Miami misses the run on elite offensive tackle prospects so they reach a bit for Jones. They need to improve the position because what they have will not get the job done in the AFC East. They made their bed by trading away Laremy Tunsil and they better hope it takes just one first round pick to fill it.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Lamb should not be available but the board fell just right for Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock to make a splash. He has great body control and is near impossible to wrangle after the catch. Las Vegas has the downfield threat they were hoping to fill with Antonio Brown.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
If this situation plays out, Jacksonville gets an A++ draft grade. They benefit from Jeff Okudah's slide with their first pick then turn around and add another top-10 caliber player at No. 20 overall. The Jaguars defense should be back next season.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Philadelphia could essentially lose everyone in their wide receiver room this offseason. Frankly, it would not be much of a loss. Higgins is a big receiver with some injury concerns but big-time talent.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Buffalo is in desperate need of improved wide receiver play. The position will be very popular for the team between now and draft day because they need to surround Josh Allen with more playmaking ability. The first step in their plan was accomplished last offseason when they addressed the offensive line in a major way.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
There are so many former Patriots coaches and executives around the league that it would not be a surprise if Kyle Van Noy signed elsewhere, which would create a hole on defense. Murray is an active linebacker able to fulfill a variety of roles on Bill Belichick's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Saints need to improve their secondary and already run the risk of losing Eli Apple in free agency. Henderson is a long, feisty player that would provide New Orleans stability opposite Marshon Lattimore for a long time. Injuries have been a concern for him as well.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
It would not be a surprise if Minnesota took a cornerback here either. Xavier Rhodes really struggled in 2019 but they add an imposing interior pass rusher instead.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Tagovailoa has a well-documented medical history. It is unlikely that he suffers the same knee injury a second time but Miami needs to upgrade their pass protection after trading Laremy Tunsil and allowing Ja'Wuan James to leave in free agency. It started with Josh Jones and now they add the best center prospect this year.
Round 1 - Pick 27
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
The steal of the first round. Epenesa has no business being on the board this late, as he is a top-10 prospect for me. Seattle is able to ward off their inner demons telling them to trade down, which they are apt to do.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
Baltimore appears poised to move on from Matt Judon in some fashion. They notoriously allow linebackers to leave: C.J. Mosley, Za'Darius Smith, Pernell McPhee, Terrell Suggs, etc. Lewis can fill the void potentially created by Judon's departure.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Tennessee needs to improve their pass rush from the Sam and Will linebacker positions. Gross-Matos has been a productive player and is more than capable of stepping in to provide a boost to that defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs
Jefferson has great body control and runs precise routes. Aaron Rodgers loves receivers that he can trust to be in the right place. Jefferson was in first grade when Rodgers was an NFL rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Hall has been injured so buzz surrounding him has been a bit lower than he deserves. Hall is a long, active player that does a good job tracking the ball in the air. Kansas City could lose most of their secondary to free agency so it is imperative that they bring in reinforcements.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
McKinney remains one of the most versatile defenders in this class. He could step in and replace Jimmie Ward if the veteran leaves in free agency. Teams are spending a larger percentage of plays in a nickel defense anyway so there will be a place for him.
