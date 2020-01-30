2020 NFL Mock Draft: Five quarterbacks taken in top 15, Seattle lands biggest steal of first round

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals are not even entertaining trade offers here. The stars are aligning.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st A year ago, the Redskins added Montez Sweat in the first round at No. 26 overall. It was great value. They give him a running mate a year later. Young is the top prospect overall and a terror for opposing offensive lines.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit is an interesting team early in the draft. They could trade the pick to a team looking to trade up for a quarterback or could take the best player on their board. Simmons is a defensive chess piece that will elevate everyone's play.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st New York probably needs two offensive tackles but they have only one pick. They take Wills and can address the other spot later in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The season began with 'Tank for Tua.' Miami did not tank and, instead, exceeded expectations. They still land their potential quarterback of the future at No. 5 overall. Teams may be looking to move up in the draft order to secure Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Brown does not play offensive tackle or quarterback -- both of which are expected to be in high demand early -- but few question that he is one of the five best players available regardless of position. L.A. rides with Tyrod Taylor for a year and snags Brown to enhance the team's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Justin Herbert grew accustomed to throwing screens in Eugene this season, so he will be comfortable getting Christian McCaffrey the ball out of the backfield. He can also push it downfield to D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Jeudy reminds a bit of Larry Fitzgerald because of his commitment to the craft. The Alabama product will likely stick in the NFL for a long time and provide another outlet for Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The rise of quarterbacks and offensive tackles push an elite prospect like Okudah down. Jacksonville happily accepts their answer to the loss of Jalen Ramsey. Okudah is the top cornerback prospect by a wide margin.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Becton moves really well for his size. There are areas of his game that will require some work, but few prospects come without flaws. Cleveland is in an enviable position to take either Andrew Thomas or Becton. Either way, they land a long-term solution on one book end.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd New York hopes to undergo wholesale changes along the offensive line. They land a top-tier talent in Thomas. He can be Sam Darnold's left tackle through retirement.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Jon Gruden gets a big arm for his offense as the former Georgia quarterback lands in Las Vegas. Eason goes from sleepless in Seattle to the city that never sleeps.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th I drew the comparison between Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love in a recent mock and it has become quite popular since. Love has to make better decisions with the football but he has rare arm talent similar to Mahomes. Indianapolis has one year left on Jacoby Brissett's deal if they need a bridge year to ease their rookie into the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Tampa Bay was starting to sweat as the run on offensive tackles occurred but Wirfs falls happily into their laps. Now, questions remain at the quarterback position.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Rinse and repeat. Sorry, Denver, my pick lacks originality yet again. The idea of adding Ruggs to that offense is a dream.

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Atlanta adds some much needed pass rush help. If Chaisson is able to stay healthy, then he has elite traits. Teams were unable to stop him when he was at his best this season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas needs to upgrade their secondary. In an ideal world, they would retain Byron Jones. Delpit has slid a bit in the public's eyes but his upside is off the chart. It is a high-risk, high-reward type of selection and Jerry Jones is not shy.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 9th Miami misses the run on elite offensive tackle prospects so they reach a bit for Jones. They need to improve the position because what they have will not get the job done in the AFC East. They made their bed by trading away Laremy Tunsil and they better hope it takes just one first round pick to fill it.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Lamb should not be available but the board fell just right for Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock to make a splash. He has great body control and is near impossible to wrangle after the catch. Las Vegas has the downfield threat they were hoping to fill with Antonio Brown.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd If this situation plays out, Jacksonville gets an A++ draft grade. They benefit from Jeff Okudah's slide with their first pick then turn around and add another top-10 caliber player at No. 20 overall. The Jaguars defense should be back next season.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Philadelphia could essentially lose everyone in their wide receiver room this offseason. Frankly, it would not be much of a loss. Higgins is a big receiver with some injury concerns but big-time talent.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th Buffalo is in desperate need of improved wide receiver play. The position will be very popular for the team between now and draft day because they need to surround Josh Allen with more playmaking ability. The first step in their plan was accomplished last offseason when they addressed the offensive line in a major way.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd There are so many former Patriots coaches and executives around the league that it would not be a surprise if Kyle Van Noy signed elsewhere, which would create a hole on defense. Murray is an active linebacker able to fulfill a variety of roles on Bill Belichick's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Saints need to improve their secondary and already run the risk of losing Eli Apple in free agency. Henderson is a long, feisty player that would provide New Orleans stability opposite Marshon Lattimore for a long time. Injuries have been a concern for him as well.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd It would not be a surprise if Minnesota took a cornerback here either. Xavier Rhodes really struggled in 2019 but they add an imposing interior pass rusher instead.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Tagovailoa has a well-documented medical history. It is unlikely that he suffers the same knee injury a second time but Miami needs to upgrade their pass protection after trading Laremy Tunsil and allowing Ja'Wuan James to leave in free agency. It started with Josh Jones and now they add the best center prospect this year.

Round 1 - Pick 27 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The steal of the first round. Epenesa has no business being on the board this late, as he is a top-10 prospect for me. Seattle is able to ward off their inner demons telling them to trade down, which they are apt to do.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th Baltimore appears poised to move on from Matt Judon in some fashion. They notoriously allow linebackers to leave: C.J. Mosley, Za'Darius Smith, Pernell McPhee, Terrell Suggs, etc. Lewis can fill the void potentially created by Judon's departure.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Tennessee needs to improve their pass rush from the Sam and Will linebacker positions. Gross-Matos has been a productive player and is more than capable of stepping in to provide a boost to that defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th Jefferson has great body control and runs precise routes. Aaron Rodgers loves receivers that he can trust to be in the right place. Jefferson was in first grade when Rodgers was an NFL rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Hall has been injured so buzz surrounding him has been a bit lower than he deserves. Hall is a long, active player that does a good job tracking the ball in the air. Kansas City could lose most of their secondary to free agency so it is imperative that they bring in reinforcements.