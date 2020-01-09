2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots find next Rob Gronkowski, Jacob Eason slips into first round

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow to the Bengals seems like the worst-kept secret at this point. The team needs a new quarterback and Burrow is the best available. It does not hurt that he is an Ohio native.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Ron Rivera coached Julius Peppers and now he gets a chance to coach a Peppers equivalent. Young is a really special player, and the Redskins should not overthink this decision.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Okudah combines coverage skills with a commitment to supporting the run defense. He is a physical player that loves the game. Detroit continues to make changes to their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Dave Gettleman values the offensive line and Nate Solder was an issue this season. While Isaiah Simmons would make a lot of sense with this pick as well, Wills is the choice due to previous tendencies of their general manager.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd I fought the good fight for so long saying that Miami had a plan for Josh Rosen. I am turning my head on the concept for at least this week. Tagovailoa is a top-five caliber leader when healthy. The Dolphins do not need to force him into action before he is ready.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Los Angeles has been in search of a defensive tackle for quite some time. Brown can press the pocket in addition to drawing some attention from their talented pass rushers, Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. Will the Chargers have to address the quarterback position this offseason as well?

Round 1 - Pick 7 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Greg Little is not the answer for Carolina at left tackle. Andrew Thomas has been the unchallenged top offensive tackle prospect available for awhile but Wills actually feels like the safer option right now.

Round 1 - Pick 8 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The end of Larry Fitzgerald's career is drawing near. Arizona has a promising young quarterback and some unproven talents at the wide receiver position. Rather than praying on a grab bag of players to develop, the Cardinals add a surefire No. 1 caliber wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st D.J. Chark and Jeudy would be a dynamic combination. Jeudy's attention to detail at the position is impressive. It appears Jacksonville will trudge forward with Gardner Minshew at quarterback so they add another weapon to his arsenal.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Cleveland desperately needs offensive tackle help. If Andrew Thomas or Jedrick Wills were on the board, their selection would appear to be pretty easy. Instead, both are off the board, so the Browns could target front seven help. Simmons is the best open field tackler in this draft class. He is a special player.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Joe Douglas values the offensive line as well. Wirfs may need to transition to offensive guard, but New York needs help there as well.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th It is becoming widely accepted that the Raiders need a new quarterback. Washington's Jacob Eason and Herbert would seem to be the most likely because of their ability to push the ball downfield. In this scenario, Jon Gruden gets Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Jacoby Brissett is a solid quarterback and maybe he would fare better if he was able to stay healthy. Under the circumstances, Indianapolis needs to explore adding a quarterback to compete. Eason has huge upside for Frank Reich to work his magic.

Round 1 - Pick 14 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st In an ideal world, Tampa Bay would add an offensive tackle or a cornerback. Quarterback can not be ruled out based on recent comments from Bruce Arians. All of that being considered, Swift is the best talent available.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs has become a popular pick to the Broncos. The idea of Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Ruggs receiving passes from Drew Lock should be exciting for fans in Denver.

Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa falling to No. 16 is the best value in the first round to this point. He is a gifted pass rusher, which is where Atlanta needs some improvement. Dan Quinn's team ended the season strong. It is imperative that they come out of the gates aggressive in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Delpit is the second best value in the first round. His situation feels similar to Derwin James a few years ago. He is a fantastic talent, but his senior season did not reach the levels many had expected. Dallas needs some help in their secondary so Delpit is a natural fit to contribute early.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th In previous versions of my mock drafts, Miami targeted the trenches heavily, so adding a quarterback and wide receiver with their first two picks is a big departure from the previous plan. It is simply difficult to ignore the individual talents and the heights they may be able to reach together.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders have an aged Johnathan Hankins and Maurice Hurst, who did not receive a clean medical bill at the NFL combine, at the defensive tackle position. Kinlaw is great value at this point in the first round. It gives them another quality piece to a defensive line that includes a few promising players in Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars need some help at cornerback following last year's decision to trade Jalen Ramsey. Fulton has great athletic traits but needs to trust his eyes more. There are times when he panics and grabs in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th Philadelphia clearly needs some improvement at the wide receiver position. Jefferson displays great body control and is capable of making plays downfield in that offense. It is a start for the Eagles, but they should probably address the position even further.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th There are a handful of teams that found themselves in desperate need of an upgrade at the wide receiver position by year's end. In a pass-happy league, there is more of an emphasis of finding a player who is able to make plays downfield. Buffalo had John Brown but can he be trusted long-term? They need more production at the position regardless.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 1st In watching Cole Kmet, there are evident shades of Rob Gronkowski. It was a natural fit. Kmet has developed well as a player. He is not overly fast but he is strong. His hands have proven to be very reliable as well.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Some teams may be scared away from the ankle injury he sustained during the season but he should be ready to roll by the time NFL training camp rolls around. Medical checks at the NFL combine will be important. Hall is a special talent when healthy. He does a great job of tracking the ball through the air.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st Murray is a fluid mover at the linebacker position. He can add a heat-seeking missile element to that defense with Jurrell Casey and Jeffery Simmons entrenched in front of him. Tennessee becomes more dynamic at the linebacker position.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th Gallimore played with such passion this season. The phrase 'contract year' is prevalent in the NFL when a player knows they are coming due for a new contract after the season. The Oklahoma product must have seen his payday potential and took it up a notch.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Humphrey is a rock at the heart of that defense. Using kids opening presents at Christmas as an example, Tua Tagovailoa and Tee Higgins were like receiving the latest video game console and a dirt bike, while adding Humphrey is like getting a pair of pants. You know you need it, but are you really excited about it?

Round 1 - Pick 28 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th Seattle needs to upgrade the Sam and Will linebacker positions, as K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks are not long-term solutions. Chaisson, when healthy, is a difference-maker as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th The Chiefs defense elevated their play as the season progressed, so the offseason emphasis falls even more on the offensive line unit. Biadasz steps in and starts at center from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Hypothetically speaking, if he does not return, the team needs a replacement. Jackson is a bit raw but may have more upside than any other player at the position. His athleticism will test well.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd McKinney continues to be a personal favorite because he is capable of fulfilling so many roles on defense. He can be moved around and disguised in that San Francisco defense, which will complicate quarterback reads pre-snap.