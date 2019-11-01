2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders find their quarterback of the future, Bengals and Chargers also go QB early

Round 1 - Pick 1 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Tagovailoa displays great leadership in addition to elite touch and ball placement. Ryan Finley and Andy Dalton are not the answer. Cincinnati needs some major re-tooling. If only they had taken advantage of the chance to acquire more assets at the trade deadline...

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Young is the best prospect available. Miami is not in a position to bypass elite talent for a quarterback with flaws. The pass rusher can give fans excitement there. Look what Nick Bosa, Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack have been able to do for their respective teams.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Jeudy is at worst a great compliment to Terry McLaurin. At best, he gives Washington a young, dynamic receiver group for Dwayne Haskins.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons can cover sideline to sideline. Atlanta simply needs a boost on defense. They are struggling to record anything resembling a pass rush this season.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets need center, guard and tackle help. Thomas could reasonably play any of those positions and he will do it at a high level. New York needs to invest in Sam Darnold's protection.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants will dump Janoris Jenkins the first moment it becomes financially feasible. Although the last Ohio State cornerback, Eli Apple, did not pan out, Okudah will. New York boosts its defense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Delpit is a leader and a talented producer. Denver can plug and play him in their secondary whether it includes Chris Harris or not.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns need offensive line help but it is too early to address the matter with a top-8 pick in this class. Kinlaw can replace Sheldon Richardson and keep blockers from the second level.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Lucas Niang OL TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Tampa Bay has some deficiencies at the offensive tackle position. Niang can fill a need for them.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd Philip Rivers seems to have hit a point of decline in his career. The Chargers have a good roster. They can ill afford to wait for a replacement to come around. They must be proactive.

Round 1 - Pick 11 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Epenesa and Ferrell on the edge gives Raiders fans a few reasons to be excited. Next, they need to start building the linebacker room and secondary behind them.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Lamb has great body control. At best, he provides a terrifying 1-2 punch with Preston Williams. At worst, he gives Miami a true No. 1 receiver.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 13 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th Jon Gruden wants to push the ball downfield. Herbert gives them that option. Inconsistencies in his mechanics and average ball placement come with him, however.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Arizona has shown improvement on offense, but their pass protection and run blocking leave a lot to be desired. Humphrey is a rock at the heart of that offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 15 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Chaisson has elite pass rush ability. Philadelphia recently made an attempt to solve concerns at SLB by acquiring Genard Avery, but it will not be a long-term answer.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Taven Bryan has not worked out in Jacksonville. Calais Campbell is fantastic, but how long will he play at a high level? The Jaguars have a lot of pass-rush ability and they need someone to keep blockers off of them.

Round 1 - Pick 17 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Derrick Henry can help grind out some wins but he is not going to provide the explosive plays Swift is capable of accomplishing.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit attempted to acquire Devonta Freeman at the NFL Trade Deadline. Kerryon Johnson is not going to prevent Detroit from taking a star like Taylor.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Prince Tega Wanogho OT Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Tega Wanogho can protect the edge in Carolina. The Panthers have looked for viable replacements at left tackle but they have not worked out.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Wirfs can play a variety of positions. Jacksonville will find a role that best suits him. He can open up holes for Leonard Fournette or create some throwing windows for Gardner Minshew II.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys were in the market for Jamal Adams. They need secondary help and McKinney is their best option.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Build the wall in Miami. The Dolphins need an offensive line to protect whomever is named their starting quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Kansas City has been in the market for cornerback help for awhile. Jackson has fluid cover ability.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota needs some youth up the middle. Murray is a fluid linebacker capable of filling gaps and making plays in the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Buffalo attempted to acquire Antonio Brown. They made sense as a suitor for A.J. Green and others at the NFL Trade Deadline. The addition of Higgins will aid Josh Allen or whoever is playing quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Indianapolis has built its linebacker room with smaller bodies so the Colts need a bigger body up front to take on some blocks to free up those linebackers.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Jadeveon Clowney has been productive for Seattle, but the Seahawks can add some more youth and pass-rush ability with Gross-Matos.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs is lightning quick. Aaron Rodgers was at his best when when he had Randall Cobb operating out of the slot. Davante Adams paired with Ruggs ushers in the new age of Green Bay football.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Moses provides some attitude and playmaking ability at the heart of the Ravens defense. The unit has not been the same since C.J. Mosely's departure.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th The Saints have Michael Thomas but they need a complimentary piece. Thomas and Shenault would be difficult for opposing defenses to cover.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Richard Sherman's play has been overrated and the 49ers need help regardless. Hall can bolster that unit in addition to providing some youth.