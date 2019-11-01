2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders find their quarterback of the future, Bengals and Chargers also go QB early
The new age of quarterbacks continues to arrive in the NFL
The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are establishing themselves as the two worst teams in the NFL. The two teams meet late in the season for a game that may determine the chance to take the NFL Draft's best player or potentially add a franchise quarterback. A lot could be at stake for the struggling franchises.
In the meantime, here are some projections on where three coveted quarterback prospects might land.
The draft order is based on team records through the first eight weeks of the season.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Tagovailoa displays great leadership in addition to elite touch and ball placement. Ryan Finley and Andy Dalton are not the answer. Cincinnati needs some major re-tooling. If only they had taken advantage of the chance to acquire more assets at the trade deadline...
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Young is the best prospect available. Miami is not in a position to bypass elite talent for a quarterback with flaws. The pass rusher can give fans excitement there. Look what Nick Bosa, Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack have been able to do for their respective teams.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Jeudy is at worst a great compliment to Terry McLaurin. At best, he gives Washington a young, dynamic receiver group for Dwayne Haskins.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Simmons can cover sideline to sideline. Atlanta simply needs a boost on defense. They are struggling to record anything resembling a pass rush this season.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Jets need center, guard and tackle help. Thomas could reasonably play any of those positions and he will do it at a high level. New York needs to invest in Sam Darnold's protection.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Giants will dump Janoris Jenkins the first moment it becomes financially feasible. Although the last Ohio State cornerback, Eli Apple, did not pan out, Okudah will. New York boosts its defense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Delpit is a leader and a talented producer. Denver can plug and play him in their secondary whether it includes Chris Harris or not.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Browns need offensive line help but it is too early to address the matter with a top-8 pick in this class. Kinlaw can replace Sheldon Richardson and keep blockers from the second level.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Tampa Bay has some deficiencies at the offensive tackle position. Niang can fill a need for them.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Philip Rivers seems to have hit a point of decline in his career. The Chargers have a good roster. They can ill afford to wait for a replacement to come around. They must be proactive.
Round 1 - Pick 11
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Epenesa and Ferrell on the edge gives Raiders fans a few reasons to be excited. Next, they need to start building the linebacker room and secondary behind them.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Lamb has great body control. At best, he provides a terrifying 1-2 punch with Preston Williams. At worst, he gives Miami a true No. 1 receiver.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Jon Gruden wants to push the ball downfield. Herbert gives them that option. Inconsistencies in his mechanics and average ball placement come with him, however.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
Arizona has shown improvement on offense, but their pass protection and run blocking leave a lot to be desired. Humphrey is a rock at the heart of that offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 15
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Chaisson has elite pass rush ability. Philadelphia recently made an attempt to solve concerns at SLB by acquiring Genard Avery, but it will not be a long-term answer.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Taven Bryan has not worked out in Jacksonville. Calais Campbell is fantastic, but how long will he play at a high level? The Jaguars have a lot of pass-rush ability and they need someone to keep blockers off of them.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Derrick Henry can help grind out some wins but he is not going to provide the explosive plays Swift is capable of accomplishing.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs
Detroit attempted to acquire Devonta Freeman at the NFL Trade Deadline. Kerryon Johnson is not going to prevent Detroit from taking a star like Taylor.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs
Tega Wanogho can protect the edge in Carolina. The Panthers have looked for viable replacements at left tackle but they have not worked out.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Wirfs can play a variety of positions. Jacksonville will find a role that best suits him. He can open up holes for Leonard Fournette or create some throwing windows for Gardner Minshew II.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Cowboys were in the market for Jamal Adams. They need secondary help and McKinney is their best option.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 22
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Build the wall in Miami. The Dolphins need an offensive line to protect whomever is named their starting quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Kansas City has been in the market for cornerback help for awhile. Jackson has fluid cover ability.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Minnesota needs some youth up the middle. Murray is a fluid linebacker capable of filling gaps and making plays in the backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Buffalo attempted to acquire Antonio Brown. They made sense as a suitor for A.J. Green and others at the NFL Trade Deadline. The addition of Higgins will aid Josh Allen or whoever is playing quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Indianapolis has built its linebacker room with smaller bodies so the Colts need a bigger body up front to take on some blocks to free up those linebackers.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney has been productive for Seattle, but the Seahawks can add some more youth and pass-rush ability with Gross-Matos.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Ruggs is lightning quick. Aaron Rodgers was at his best when when he had Randall Cobb operating out of the slot. Davante Adams paired with Ruggs ushers in the new age of Green Bay football.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Moses provides some attitude and playmaking ability at the heart of the Ravens defense. The unit has not been the same since C.J. Mosely's departure.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
The Saints have Michael Thomas but they need a complimentary piece. Thomas and Shenault would be difficult for opposing defenses to cover.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Richard Sherman's play has been overrated and the 49ers need help regardless. Hall can bolster that unit in addition to providing some youth.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
A tight end is the common projection for New England but that is against their philosophy of taking the best player available. Weaver is the best player on the board and he can dramatically increase one part of their defense.
