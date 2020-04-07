2020 NFL Mock Draft: Six potential first-round trades as two teams jump for QBs while Jets swing two deals
Plus the Ravens and Redskins make big moves to help their defense and every projected first round pick
For this mock draft, which will be my last before rolling out the seven-round monster next week, I've put together six trades that in a bubble I think could happen, including the Dolphins and Patriots moving up for quarterbacks, the 49ers and Seahawks trading out of the first round, and the Buccaneers and Ravens jumping up the board to take top talent at key positions of need.
However, it appears we're not going to see as many trades as usual due to the unique issues that the coronavirus pandemic has imposed on the league and teams in their preparation for and execution of the draft. So I'll be paring down these first-round trades in the big seven-rounder, which usually has upwards of 30 trades packed in it in all but will be scaled back to match the projected reality of the 2020 edition of the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
The Bengals may be having trouble finding the right trade partner for Andy Dalton, but that shouldn't affect taking Burrow as the team's next franchise QB at all.
Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
If the Dolphins are sold on Tua's health, they should get aggressive to make sure they land him. According to my draft value chart, paying No. 5, 26 and 39 would be an overpay, but one in line with teams moving up for QBs in 2018.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The Lions are in a perfect position -- they could find an unrefusable offer to trade down with a team looking to draft Tua, or they could have Young fall into their laps should Washington trade down from No. 2. Talk about a win-win.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
The offensive line is the Giants' greatest need, but it's one I remain skeptical they address at No. 4 overall. However, let's plug in the most mountainous prospect on the board here as a fix on the right side who could eventually move to the blind side down the road.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Moving down to No. 5 and picking up No. 26 and 39 makes perfect sense for Washington, as they'd be assured of getting either Chase Young, Jeff Okudah or Isaiah Simmons in that spot. Those are three very different players, but each is a game-changer on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
The Chargers appear to ready to roll with Tyrod Taylor in the short-term, but Love is a great option to bring in and develop into the team's new franchise QB. He presents more upside than Justin Herbert, and if he reaches that ceiling it gives the Chargers hope to compete long-term in a division with Patrick Mahomes.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Panthers found a potential franchise QB in Teddy Bridgewater, and I expect them to focus heavily on the defensive side in the draft. Here they get the best corner in the class as a worthy successor to James Bradberry.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wirfs flashed his athleticism during the combine, and I think that will make him the Cardinals' target at No. 8 as someone who can hold up in a Kyler Murray-led offense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
The Jaguars are in a good spot to address one of their many needs with this pick, and I wonder if their direction at No. 9 will be reflected by who they expect to be available at No. 20. Brown helps replenish the defensive line during an offseason of rebuilding.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Browns land a left tackle to pair with big free-agent signing Jack Conklin and give the offensive line the upgrade it desperately needs.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
With three tackles off the board in the top 10, the Bucs can't afford to wait any longer, so they ship No. 14 and 76 to the Jets for No. 11 and 120, then get a plug-and-play tackle in Wills with experience on both sides of the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
With all options available at receiver, the Raiders instead take the clear No. 2 corner in this draft in Henderson, addressing another big need while potentially hitting receiver at No. 19 or after a trade back to take advantage of the deep class.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
This is a prime trade-down spot for the 49ers, but it'll depend on who's available when they come on the clock. With teams biding their time at receiver due to the depth of the class, this scenario expects there to be little interest in paying the price to move up this far, so the 49ers select a difference-maker to replace DeForest Buckner.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Jets move back three spots in order to upgrade pick No. 120 to No. 76, and they still get the top receiver on the board at No. 14.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
I could see the Broncos looking to trade back yet again to keep accumulating picks and then taking a linebacker in the 20s, but in this scenario, they'll hold tight and add some speed at receiver instead.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
With teams like the Raiders, Jaguars and Saints possibly in the market for a QB, either at their own picks or via trade, the Patriots make a bold move to secure the last first-round talent at the position, giving up No. 23, 87 and 125.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 17
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Ravens leap up the board to secure the second-best pass-rusher in the draft, giving up No. 28 and 60 to find a potential long-term No. 1 edge talent should Matt Judon not stick around past this season.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
The Dolphins spent three of their four top-40 picks to get Tua in this mock draft, and they use the pick that's left to add a potential franchise left tackle.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
I believe the depth at receiver could cause some players to fall further than they should based on talent alone, and that opens up the possibility the Raiders pass on one at No. 12, expecting someone like Jeudy to be around at No. 19.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
The Jaguars can virtually go best player available with both their Round 1 picks considering all their needs as they rebuild, and here they get a versatile defensive back to build the secondary around.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
With receiver as their clear biggest need, the Eagles might not be able to wait until Round 2 to address the position if they want to land a player who can quickly develop into a reliable weapon. I'm not sure they have the draft capital to move up for a top-three guy after the Darius Slay trade though.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Gladney is part of a jumble at the corner position behind Okudah and Henderson, but he's one that I think will appeal to several teams looking to add a corner in the 20s.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
The Falcons add No. 87 and 125 while moving back seven spots, where they add an impact player at linebacker to help shore up the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The board breaks well for the Saints here, as they're able to land one of the draft's top linebackers.
Round 1 - Pick 25
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Epenesa's stock fell after a disappointing combine, but as decision-makers spend weeks reviewing tape in lieu of scouring pro days, the Iowa defender will emerge as a first-round talent.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 26
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Redskins passed on the opportunity to land Chase Young earlier but wind up with upgrades on the other two levels of the defense instead, plus another shot to land an impact player at No. 39.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
The Colts trade No. 34 and No. 75 for this pick and No. 133 to climb up the board and land the last first-round talent at defensive end, someone with plenty of untapped upside.
Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 28
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Cowboys landed this pick and No. 60 to move back before addressing their cornerback need with the talented Diggs.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Titans continue the run on corners in the 20s with the underrated Johnson, who can help replace Logan Ryan.
Round 1 - Pick 30
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
The Packers can wait on a receiver and take advantage of the depth in the class. Here, they pick up an interior lineman who can eventually settle in at center with Corey Linsley in the last year of his contract.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
With the Jets adding an extra Day 2 pick earlier in this mock, they're able to package No. 48 and 68 to get to this spot for linebacker help in the form of Baun, who should also help the team's pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
The Chiefs have a big need at cornerback, and even with several coming off the board in the back half of the first round, Igbinoghene represents a great find who can lock down one starting spot.
