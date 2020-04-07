2020 NFL Mock Draft: Six potential first-round trades as two teams jump for QBs while Jets swing two deals

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals may be having trouble finding the right trade partner for Andy Dalton, but that shouldn't affect taking Burrow as the team's next franchise QB at all.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Redskins Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd If the Dolphins are sold on Tua's health, they should get aggressive to make sure they land him. According to my draft value chart, paying No. 5, 26 and 39 would be an overpay, but one in line with teams moving up for QBs in 2018.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Lions are in a perfect position -- they could find an unrefusable offer to trade down with a team looking to draft Tua, or they could have Young fall into their laps should Washington trade down from No. 2. Talk about a win-win.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The offensive line is the Giants' greatest need, but it's one I remain skeptical they address at No. 4 overall. However, let's plug in the most mountainous prospect on the board here as a fix on the right side who could eventually move to the blind side down the road.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Moving down to No. 5 and picking up No. 26 and 39 makes perfect sense for Washington, as they'd be assured of getting either Chase Young, Jeff Okudah or Isaiah Simmons in that spot. Those are three very different players, but each is a game-changer on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers appear to ready to roll with Tyrod Taylor in the short-term, but Love is a great option to bring in and develop into the team's new franchise QB. He presents more upside than Justin Herbert, and if he reaches that ceiling it gives the Chargers hope to compete long-term in a division with Patrick Mahomes.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers found a potential franchise QB in Teddy Bridgewater, and I expect them to focus heavily on the defensive side in the draft. Here they get the best corner in the class as a worthy successor to James Bradberry.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Wirfs flashed his athleticism during the combine, and I think that will make him the Cardinals' target at No. 8 as someone who can hold up in a Kyler Murray-led offense.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars are in a good spot to address one of their many needs with this pick, and I wonder if their direction at No. 9 will be reflected by who they expect to be available at No. 20. Brown helps replenish the defensive line during an offseason of rebuilding.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th The Browns land a left tackle to pair with big free-agent signing Jack Conklin and give the offensive line the upgrade it desperately needs.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 11 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st With three tackles off the board in the top 10, the Bucs can't afford to wait any longer, so they ship No. 14 and 76 to the Jets for No. 11 and 120, then get a plug-and-play tackle in Wills with experience on both sides of the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd With all options available at receiver, the Raiders instead take the clear No. 2 corner in this draft in Henderson, addressing another big need while potentially hitting receiver at No. 19 or after a trade back to take advantage of the deep class.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd This is a prime trade-down spot for the 49ers, but it'll depend on who's available when they come on the clock. With teams biding their time at receiver due to the depth of the class, this scenario expects there to be little interest in paying the price to move up this far, so the 49ers select a difference-maker to replace DeForest Buckner.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets move back three spots in order to upgrade pick No. 120 to No. 76, and they still get the top receiver on the board at No. 14.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd I could see the Broncos looking to trade back yet again to keep accumulating picks and then taking a linebacker in the 20s, but in this scenario, they'll hold tight and add some speed at receiver instead.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 16 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th With teams like the Raiders, Jaguars and Saints possibly in the market for a QB, either at their own picks or via trade, the Patriots make a bold move to secure the last first-round talent at the position, giving up No. 23, 87 and 125.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 17 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens leap up the board to secure the second-best pass-rusher in the draft, giving up No. 28 and 60 to find a potential long-term No. 1 edge talent should Matt Judon not stick around past this season.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th The Dolphins spent three of their four top-40 picks to get Tua in this mock draft, and they use the pick that's left to add a potential franchise left tackle.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd I believe the depth at receiver could cause some players to fall further than they should based on talent alone, and that opens up the possibility the Raiders pass on one at No. 12, expecting someone like Jeudy to be around at No. 19.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars can virtually go best player available with both their Round 1 picks considering all their needs as they rebuild, and here they get a versatile defensive back to build the secondary around.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th With receiver as their clear biggest need, the Eagles might not be able to wait until Round 2 to address the position if they want to land a player who can quickly develop into a reliable weapon. I'm not sure they have the draft capital to move up for a top-three guy after the Darius Slay trade though.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Gladney is part of a jumble at the corner position behind Okudah and Henderson, but he's one that I think will appeal to several teams looking to add a corner in the 20s.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd The Falcons add No. 87 and 125 while moving back seven spots, where they add an impact player at linebacker to help shore up the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd The board breaks well for the Saints here, as they're able to land one of the draft's top linebackers.

Round 1 - Pick 25 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Epenesa's stock fell after a disappointing combine, but as decision-makers spend weeks reviewing tape in lieu of scouring pro days, the Iowa defender will emerge as a first-round talent.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 26 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Redskins passed on the opportunity to land Chase Young earlier but wind up with upgrades on the other two levels of the defense instead, plus another shot to land an impact player at No. 39.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th The Colts trade No. 34 and No. 75 for this pick and No. 133 to climb up the board and land the last first-round talent at defensive end, someone with plenty of untapped upside.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 28 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys landed this pick and No. 60 to move back before addressing their cornerback need with the talented Diggs.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th The Titans continue the run on corners in the 20s with the underrated Johnson, who can help replace Logan Ryan.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Lloyd Cushenberry III OL LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 10th The Packers can wait on a receiver and take advantage of the depth in the class. Here, they pick up an interior lineman who can eventually settle in at center with Corey Linsley in the last year of his contract.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th With the Jets adding an extra Day 2 pick earlier in this mock, they're able to package No. 48 and 68 to get to this spot for linebacker help in the form of Baun, who should also help the team's pass rush.