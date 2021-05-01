The 2021 NFL Draft has concluded. All 259 picks have been made and the countdown to Las Vegas in 2022 begins. Want to know what I think of every pick made in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft plus all the other rounds? I graded all the Round 7 picks below. You can keep track of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.

229. Colts, Mike Strachan, WR, Charleston

Grade: C+

Colts love rolling the dice on big-time athletes from the small-school level. This is their next project. Strachan tested amazing and is a big target. Will have to improve beating press and working through contact in the NFL. Catch radius and speed.

230. Raiders, Jimmy Morrissey, OL, Pitt

Grade: B-

Ultra-experienced pivot with great mental capacity on the field. Finds assignments and executes. Just won't be a punisher at the next level and isn't long. Game predicted on positioning and short-area burst.

231. Dolphins, Larnel Coleman, OL, UMass

Grade: B-

A Josh Edwards favorite. Long small-school sleeper who needs to add more mass, play lower, and be more consistent with his hands but keeps his feet moving upon making contact and is a good athlete.

232. Panthers, Phil Hoskins, DT, Kentucky

Grade: C+

Skilled rusher who's just tapping into how good he can be. Hand work and spin move can be impressive albeit inconsistent. Minimal power to his game. Worth a late-round flier.

233. Rams, Jake Funk, RB, Maryland

Grade: C

Another athletic specimen from Maryland. Bunch of injuries in college and his game is purely predicated on breakaway speed. Not an elusive type.

234. Eagles, Patrick Johnson, EDGE, Tulane

Grade: B+

Non-stop motor edge rusher with active but not efficient hands. Some bend to his game but not to the level his pro day indicated. Will overachieve at the NFL level.

235. Bengals, Wyatt Hubert, EDGE, Kansas St.

Grade: B+

Hair-on-fire rusher around the corner who flashes elite dip to the quarterback and uses his hands decently well. Good burst. Just not super consistent.

236. Bills, Jack Anderson, OL, Texas Tech

Grade: C+

High upside guard because of his battling mentality and quality athletic traits. Needs to dial down his overaggressive nature blocking for run and pass. It'll help him be more balanced.

237. Broncos, Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

Grade: A+

To me, the best pure slot cornerback in the class. Smooth and explosive out of his breaks and routinely plays the football aggressively in the air. Opted out in 2020 but was a playmaker in 2019.

238. Cowboys, Matt Farniok, G, Nebraska

Grade: C

Positional flexibility is likely what got him drafted. Run-game work is solid. Pass protection -- especially his balance -- needs work.

239. Broncos, Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio St.

Grade: B+

Active, decently bendy EDGE with pop in his hands and good closing speed to the QB. Jack of all trades, master of none.

240. Washington, William Bradley-King, EDGE, Baylor

Grade: A-

Rush linebacker who showed an ascending pass-rush toolbox. Has counters in his arsenal. Smaller but longer arms. Worth a pick this late.

241. Chargers, Mark Webb, S, Georgia

Grade: A-

Long, chiseled, match-up man coverage safety who tested well. Wasn't a full-time player at Georgia but has the traits to be a better pro than he was in college.

242. Patriots, Tre Nixon, WR, UCF

Grade: B

Productive season at UCF and tested like a big-time athlete. Didn't see that type of movement on the field. Quick feet but has CBs glued to him more than they should. Serious downfield speed.

243. Cardinals, James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati

Grade: B+

Battled back from multiple knee injuries and is an electric mover and hitter when healthy. Older prospect who has starter upside down the road.

244. Dolphins, Gerrid Doaks, RB, Cincinnati

Grade: B

Masher with lighter feet than expected. Good pass catcher too. Linebackers don't want to see him in the hole. Will routinely fall forward to get extra yards.

245. Steelers, Tre Norwood, CB, Oklahoma

Grade: B-

Not the twitchiest defensive back, but wins with instincts and had good ball production late in his Oklahoma career. Safety/cornerback versatility.

246. Washington, Shaka Toney, EDGE, Penn State

Grade: B+

Another athletic specimen from Penn State. Thin frame for an EDGE and has major explosion off the snap. The bend is lacking. Hands are good. More horses up front for the Football Team.

247. Cardinals, Michal Menet, C, Penn State

Grade: C+

Experienced center who's limited physically but moves well and finds work in pass protection. Must get more sand in his pants.

248. Colts, Will Fries, OL, Penn State

Grade: A-

Experience and legitimately versatile. Played everywhere up front. Good length, short-area quickness and accuracy when getting to the second level. Not a people mover but deceptively powerful and balanced. Great pick.

249. Rams, Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame

Grade: C+

Tall, big-play specialist who has a big catch radius but isn't a separator. Route running skill is better than his suddenness and overall speed.

250. Bears, Khyiris Tonga, DL, BYU

Grade: B-

Another athletic nose tackle. Rushes are high but powerful enough to displace interior blockers on a relatively routine basis. Just slower footed and doesn't have a reliable pass-rush move arsenal.

251. Buccaneers, Chris Wilcox, CB, BYU

Grade: C

Athletic flier who wasn't a major producer at BYU but has the body type and twitch to become a better pro in Tampa learning from the established playmakers in that secondary.

252. Rams, Chris Garrett, EDGE, Concordia

Grade: C+

Developmental outside speed rusher who lacks the flexibility to flatten to the QB.

253. Broncos, Marquiss Spencer, EDGE, Mississippi St.

Grade: C

Big, oversized EDGE who probably needs to play DT in the NFL. Natural power pops on film. So does his lack of balance. Easily dislodged from his rush and hand work is lacking.

254. Steelers, Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech

Grade: C-

Ray Guy winner in 2020. Squatty, big punter with a huge leg.

255. Saints, Kawaan Baker, WR, South Alabama

Grade: C+

Big pro day got him on the draft radar. Elusiveness and speed are good. Route running chops need work.

256. Packers, Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi St.

Grade: A-

I don't know if Packers need another RB, but Hill has serious ability. Bouncy, authoritative type who flashed quality hands down the field.

257. Lions, Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon St.

Grade: B+

Best season was freshman year in 2018. Vision for stretch plays is outstanding. Not a make-you-miss type nor is he fast, but Jefferson wins by reading blocks awesomely.

258. Washington, Dax Milne, WR, BYU

Grade: A-

Zach Wilson's favorite target gets selected. The Hunter Renfrow of this class. Smaller, but gets open and catches everything. Actually has some downfield juice. Overachiever.

259. Buccaneers, Grant Stuard, LB, Houston

Grade: C+

Small, squatty, hyperactive LB who's impressive between the tackles because of his twitched up nature. Stiffness in hips hurts him in coverage. But the hustle will help him in the NFL.