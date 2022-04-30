Five years after Dalvin Cook went in the second round of the NFL Draft, his brother has done the same. The Bills on Friday used the No. 63 selection, the second-to-last in the second round of the 2022 draft, to select Georgia's James Cook, Dalvin's younger sibling. The Bulldogs standout played a key role for the 2021 national championship team. Now, he joins a Buffalo backfield with expectations of playing an immediate role alongside star quarterback Josh Allen.

James, 22, enters the NFL with four years of college experience, emerging as a change-of-pace star for Georgia in 2021, when he totaled over 1,000 scrimmage yards despite making just three starts. His ability to shift in space should bode well for his future with the Bills, with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss already in place as more traditional ball-carriers. Buffalo attempted to sign Commanders pass-catching specialist J.D. McKissic in free agency before the veteran returned to Washington, so Cook could immediately slot into such a role as a rookie.

Dalvin is one of the NFL's top players at his position, earning three Pro Bowl nods during his five seasons with the Vikings.