The 40-yard dash is always a highlight of the NFL Combine. While the event does not tell the whole story of how a player will be on the field (with equipment and opposing players impacting speeds) it can be a good way for fans and teams to evaluate individual players ahead of the NFL Draft.

Plus, it's a fun event to watch.

Last year, we saw some serious speed during the 40-yard dash. DJ Turner, a cornerback out of Michigan, ran a blistering 4.26 at the combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Turner is tied for the fifth-fastest 40-time in the history of the event. As such, let's take a look at the all-time fastest 40-yard dash times:

No. 1: John Ross, 4.22 seconds in 2017

John Ross, 4.22 seconds in 2017 No. 2: Kalon Barnes, CB, 4.23 seconds in 2022

Kalon Barnes, CB, 4.23 seconds in 2022 No. T-3: Chris Johnson, RB, 4.24 seconds in 2008

Chris Johnson, RB, 4.24 seconds in 2008 No. T-3: Rondel Melendez, WR, 4.24 seconds in 1999

Rondel Melendez, WR, 4.24 seconds in 1999 No. T-5: DJ Turner, CB, 4:26 seconds in 2023

DJ Turner, CB, 4:26 seconds in 2023 No. T-5: Dri Archer, RB, 4.26 seconds in 2014

Dri Archer, RB, 4.26 seconds in 2014 No. T-5: Tariq Woolen, CB, 4.26 seconds in 2022

Tariq Woolen, CB, 4.26 seconds in 2022 No. T-5: Jerome Mathis, WR, 4.26 seconds in 2005

Jerome Mathis, WR, 4.26 seconds in 2005 No. T-9: Marquise Goodwin, WR, 4.27 seconds in 2013

Marquise Goodwin, WR, 4.27 seconds in 2013 No. T-9: Stanford Routt, CB, 4.27 seconds in 2005



Stanford Routt, CB, 4.27 seconds in 2005 No. T-9: Henry Ruggs III, WR, 4.27 seconds in 2020

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

So, who from the 2024 combine may be able to add their name to this list? CBS Sports' NFL Draft experts Chris Trapasso, Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards actually answered that question earlier this week while previewing the weeklong draft event. Here are their responses:

Chris Trapasso: RB Jawhar Jordan, Louisville: "It's usually not a running back, but Louisville's Jawhar Jordan is a blur on film and has the right frame to do it -- he'll probably be around 5-foot-10 and under 190 pounds."

RB Jawhar Jordan, Louisville: "It's usually not a running back, but Louisville's Jawhar Jordan is a blur on film and has the right frame to do it -- he'll probably be around 5-foot-10 and under 190 pounds." Ryan Wilson : S Tyler Owens, Texas Tech: "There will be some legit track stars in Indy, and I'll go with Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens. He's not in the early-round conversation, but he'll help his draft stock with his 40 time. In fact, according to Tracking Football, Owens ran a 10.29-second 100-yard dash in high school."

: S Tyler Owens, Texas Tech: "There will be some legit track stars in Indy, and I'll go with Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens. He's not in the early-round conversation, but he'll help his draft stock with his 40 time. In fact, according to Tracking Football, Owens ran a 10.29-second 100-yard dash in high school." Josh Edwards: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas: "My initial thought was Worthy until I saw Wilson's stupid tweet above and now I have to admit he is probably right. For the sake of discourse, though, I will say Worthy. He was an accomplished track star in the state of California coming out of high school."

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.