Demeioun "Chop" Robinson is lighting up the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The first day of athletic testing got under way Thursday, and Robinson stole the show.

After measuring at 6-foot-2 and 7/8 inches and weighing in at 254 pounds, Robinson went out and blazed through the 40-yard dash in a preposterous 4.48 seconds. (The initial time came in at 4.49 seconds, but the official time was later clocked at 4.48.) Robinson is currently the No. 21 overall prospect in CBS Sports consensus prospect rankings and the fourth-ranked edge rusher.

CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso noted Robinson's physical similarity to players like fellow former Nittany Lion Micah Parsons, as well as Rams edge rusher Byron Young, a 2023 third-round pick.

That combination of size and 40 time, at his position, is pretty outrageous. It's actually outrageous for any position. So was his 10-yard split of 1.54 seconds, with was the fastest ever for an edge rusher who weighed at least 250 pounds.

In fact, Robinson became only the second player in the last 20 years to check in at more than 250 pounds, run the 40 in 4.5 seconds or less, and then broad jump at least 10.5 feet. The only other player to hit those marks? Vernon Davis, the former University of Maryland tight end who was eventually selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

If you're rattling off winners and losers of Day 1 of athletic testing at the combine, it seems fairly safe to say on which side of that line Robinson falls.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.